Travis Kelce Calls Out 'Brads and Chads' for Booing Taylor Swift During Patriots Game

Travis Kelce is addressing some of the hate his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has received while cheering him on in the stands.

During Wednesday's episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke out about the mixed reactions New England Patriots fans had to his girlfriend's presence at Gillette Stadium, where the Chiefs and Patriots went head-to-head Sunday.

"They showed Taylor at the game, and I mean you don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," Travis said of Swift, who was seen sporting a gray Chiefs sweatshirt and a crochet beanie featuring his jersey number, 87.

"It just shows you how amazing that girl is," he continued on the podcast. "They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."

While there were some boos from the "Brads and Chads" in attendance, Travis said the overall response to Taylor was positive.

"For the most part, everybody was f---ing screaming their tail off for her," he added.

Seeing Swift in the stands and all the love she received from the fans was pretty surreal for Travis, who admitted to his brother Jason, "I was trying to keep my cool."

He continued, "I was like, 'Don't show your cards, don't show your cards.' It was fun, man. Shout out to the Patriots, New England. Taylor, she's on record saying that that stadium is one of the funnest that she's played at, so for them to show her is just kind of showing her some love. So shout out to the Patriots for doing that."

Travis also showed Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, who attended the game in "full Chiefs gear," some love.

Scott wore a vintage red Chiefs sweater to watch the team's 27-17 win, with Jason noting that the pull over "looks good on him."

"It's a good sweater," he added.

Travis chimed in, "It's kind of looking really nice on him. It's a swaggy vintage joint. He's rocking it, man, and he seems to be enjoying himself, everybody seems to be enjoying themselves in that one right there."

Along with her dad, Taylor watched the Chiefs' victory alongside pal and wife of quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes.