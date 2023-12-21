Kourtney Kardashian Returns to the Gym After Welcoming Son Rocky: 'It's Not a Race'

Getty

"7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy," The Kardashians star shared Wednesday.

Kourtney Kardashian is working on her fitness!

The mother of four marked her first time back in the gym following the birth of her son, Rocky, with an Instagram Story post and a message to fellow postpartum moms.

"7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy, no rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race," Kardashian wrote Wednesday, alongside a black and white video of her walking on a treadmill.

The post comes after Kardashian, who welcomed baby Rocky with husband, Travis Barker, last month, shared the snacks she takes for "supporting optimal breastmilk supply.

The photo featured a tray of walnuts, dried mulberries and hot coconut milk.

Kardashian has yet to share a photo of the little one, with the last post on her feed a birthday tribute to Barker, which came just days after giving birth to the pair's first child together.

The slideshow saw a series of maternity photos, with the loved up couple showing off both Kardashian's baby bump and some PDA.

"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday," Kardashian wrote at the time. "You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."

While Rocky is their first child together, the pair, who tied the knot in May 2022, are each longtime parents.

Kardashian is mom to daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 9, and Mason, 14, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker, is a dad to daughter, Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.