10 Red Carpet Outfits That Are Worth An Insane Amount of Money

It's no secret that getting glam for the red carpet can cost a pretty penny. When celebrities step out for an award show or premiere, they're usually dressed by an exclusive designer, accessorized by a famous jeweler, and have a hair and makeup team on standby. By the time the entire outfit is put together, it can easily cost thousands of dollars -- and sometimes even millions! These pricey, over-the-top looks definitely make a statement and go on to make red carpet history.

Here are some incredibly expensive red carpet looks…

1. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga holds the record for one of the most expensive red carpet looks of all time. For the 2019 Oscars, Gaga donned an Alexander McQueen gown and matching opera gloves. She accessorized the look with diamond earrings and a Tiffany & Co. necklace that featured a 128-carat yellow diamond, valued at over $30 million.

The diamond was first discovered over 140 years ago by Tiffany & Co. founder Charles Lewis Tiffany -- and had most previously been worn by Audrey Hepburn in 1961. Despite the immense value to the jewelry, Gaga says she accidentally forgot to return it at the end of the night.

"My sister and I were barrelling through champagne backstage and when we left, I didn't tell anyone, and I still had the diamond on," Gaga said on The Graham Norton Show. "Everyone freaked out that I was still wearing it -- when I went to Madonna's house, security guards were side-eyeing me and eventually, when we were heading to Taco Bell, my car was pulled over and Tiffany's security politely removed it from my neck."

2. Carrie Underwood

At the 2013 Grammys, Carrie Underwood stepped out in a mermaid style Roberto Cavalli gown. While her dress was stunning, it was her necklace that captured the attention of fans. The incredible piece of Johnathon Arndt jewelry featured 381 carats and was reportedly worth $31 million.

"It's heavy on my soul. I'm afraid someone is going to tackle me and steal it. It's worth more than me," Carrie shared with E! News.

3. Gloria Stuart

When Titanic actress Gloria Stuart attended the Oscars in 1998, she wore an elegant blue blazer and floor length skirt. But the real star of the show was her blue 15-carat diamond necklace, which was a replica of the Heart of the Ocean necklace shown in the movie, designed by Harry Winston. The stunning piece was reportedly worth a whopping $20 million.

4. Madonna

Back in 1991, Madonna went all out for the Academy Awards, wearing a shimmering beaded and jeweled gown designed by Bob Mackie paired with a fur shawl. In addition to the glamorous dress, the singer accessorized with a Harry Winston diamond cluster necklace and earrings that were reportedly valued at over $20 million.

5. Cate Blanchett

2014 was the year of over-the-top red carpet looks -- and Cate Blanchett didn't disappoint. While stepping out for the Oscars, Cate donned an Armani Privé gown that was embroidered with Swarovski crystals and gold sequins. The dress alone was valued at $100,000, according to Vogue UK. On top of that, her Chopard jewelry, which included opal earrings, a diamond bracelet and ring, reportedly cost $18 million.

"[My dress] is Giorgio Armani. It's heavy but I love it," Cate said on the red carpet.

6. Charlize Theron

That same year, Charlize Theron attended the Oscars wearing a haute couture gown designed by Dior. While the dress alone was worth thousands, it was her Harry Winston jewels that brought her entire look to reportedly cost over $15 million. Her one-of-a-kind cluster diamond pendant necklace was set with a 31 carat diamond, standing out against her elegant black gown.

7. Beyoncé

Beyoncé made a statement at the 2017 Grammys while she was pregnant with her twins, Sir and Rumi. She showed off her baby bump in a red, figure-hugging gown designed by Peter Dundas. She accentuated the look with an estimated $12 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including a necklace that is said to have been 400 carats alone.

8. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway hit the red carpet at the 2011 Academy Awards in a beautiful vintage Valentino gown from the designer's 2002 Autumn/Winter collection. The actress, who was co-hosting the event, accessorized the strapless red gown with millions of dollars of Tiffany jewels that reportedly brought the grand total of her outfit to over $10.2 million.

9. Sandra Bullock

Back in 2014, Sandra Bullock stepped out at the Academy Awards in a look that is estimated to have been worth over $8.2 million. Sandra looked stunning in a custom blue Alexander McQueen gown -- that she didn't actually see until a day before the event. She paired the dress with ultra pricey Lorraine Schwartz jewels. According to Prestige Online, her earrings were worth $1.8 million while her bracelet was valued at $6.4 million.

"McQueen is edgy, classic, and well constructed. It was worth the wait," Sandra shared after the event.

10. Amy Adams

