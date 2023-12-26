All The Bachelor Weddings That Have Been Televised

Getty

One Bachelor couple has been going strong for 20 years!

Bachelor Nation has helped bring together quite a number of couples through the years -- and while many of them have aired their engagement on television, not all of them have allowed fans to watch on as they said, "I do." Only a select few couples have actually chosen to televise their nuptials, welcoming millions of viewers into their wedding ceremony. Those who have opted to tie the knot on camera have no doubt made some lasting memories -- and earned a pretty penny while doing so.

Read on to remember all the televised Bachelor weddings…

As the very first Bachelorette in 2002, Trista Rehn also had the first televised Bachelor wedding when she tied the knot with her husband, Ryan Sutter. The very pink wedding in Rancho Mirage, California, was shown over the course of three episodes -- and 17.1 million people tuned in when the couple said, "I do." While the wedding reportedly cost the network $4 million, Trista and Ryan are said to have made an additional $1 million for broadcasting their nuptials.

The couple are still married to this day and are about to celebrate their 20th anniversary. They share two children, Max and Blakesley.

2. Jason Mesnick & Molly Malaney

In 2010, Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney became the second Bachelor Nation couple to tie the knot on TV. Jason and Molly's Wedding documented all the moments leading up to the wedding, including two paparazzi photographers being arrested near the venue. Molly's uncle officiated the ceremony, but when it came time to say "I do," they all got stuck in the middle of the pouring rain. The event also featured performances from Gavin DeGraw and Jason Castro. When it aired, over nine million people tuned in to watch.

Jason and Molly are still married. They share a daughter named Riley as well as Jason’s son Ty from a previous relationship.

3. Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum

Ashley Hebert married her husband J.P. Rosenbaum in a televised ceremony in 2013. The Bachelorette: Ashley and JP's Wedding was a two-hour special that followed the couple as they prepared to say their vows at The Langham Huntington hotel in Pasadena, California. The ceremony was officiated by former host Chris Harrison and lots of Bachelor alumni were in attendance, including Jason and Molly Mesnick, and Ryan and Trista Sutter.

The couple remained married for eight years but split in 2020. They share two children: Fordham and Essex.

4. Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici said “I do" in 2014 at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort in Santa Barbara, California. The whole thing was televised during a live two-hour ABC special, marking the first Bachelor wedding that aired as it was actually happening. The ceremony was officiated by Sean's dad, Jay Lowe, as Chris Harrison took on hosting duties for the evening. Plenty of Bachelor alumni watched on as the wedding took place -- and Bachelor Nation definitely tuned in. The wedding was viewed by 6.2 million people, and the happy couple was reportedly paid a six-figure sum for the whole thing.

The couple is still married and share three kids: Mia, Isaiah, and Samuel.

5. Marcus Grodd & Lacy Faddoul

Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the only couple to get engaged during the first season of Bachelor in Paradise. When the second season premiered, Marcus and Lacy returned to Mexico to tie the knot in an intimate beach wedding. Unfortunately, the ceremony wasn't actually legal, and things went awry for the couple shortly after. Marcus went off to basic training with the military, and when he returned, Lacy allegedly didn't want to make things official.

"When I came back, it was just a very different situation with her. It was kind of like postponing our plans. That was the drop of our relationship," Marcus told People. "She didn't want to live together anymore. She wanted to be able to take time apart again. Things just drastically changed after I got back. It wasn't the best situation to start planning a ceremony here in California."

The couple eventually went their separate ways.

6. Tanner Tolbert & Jade Roper

After meeting on the beaches of Mexico during Bachelor in Paradise's second season, Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper got engaged during the show's finale. They then said their wedding vows at the St. Regis Monarch Beach during a televised ceremony that aired as part of The Bachelor's 20th anniversary special. The ceremony featured many Bachelor alumni, including Carly Waddell, who served as a bridesmaid and performed a song she wrote for the couple. The event also featured a performance from singer Matt Nathanson.

Tanner and Jade are still married and have three children: Emerson, Brooks, and Reed.

7. Evan Bass & Carly Waddell

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell met during Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and returned to Mexico to film their wedding in 2017. While production of BIP had been halted due to an unrelated misconduct allegation, Evan and Carly's wedding moved forward as scheduled. The ceremony was eventually aired as part of BIP's Season 4 premiere.