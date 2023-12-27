Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Detail Recent Fight, Get Relationship Counseling on Podcast

Getty

The couple revealed that the fight led to them spending a night apart.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are opening up about a recent disagreement.

On Tuesday's episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast, the couple detailed how a fight over Holmes' sleeping habits led to them spending a night apart.

"We can tell y'all that there has been one night that Robach and I have spent apart that can specifically be blamed and attributed to a fight that we had," Holmes, 46, shared, adding they "needed space" from each other.

The former GMA3 host said the argument -- which went down before the holidays -- started "small," but they "let it fester."

"What sent me over the edge was that we've had this conversation so many times about your sleeping habits," Robach shared. "You like to stay up on the couch, you like to not go to bed, you started to make a meal at midnight and I just was frustrated. I was like, 'Can we just please go to bed?'"

"We literally spent a night apart because of that," Holmes said. "This happened the night before we had to come into the studio and work together. So, I can't get away from you."

The pair proceeded to get some relationship counseling on their podcast, telling psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere about the disagreement.

"I was embarrassed after the fight that my first thought wasn't to make sure that she's OK," Holmes said. "My first thought was, 'Well, we gotta make sure we're alright because family is coming to town and we have to put on a good face. We have to come into the studio together and we have to make sure we're upbeat and make sure that we don't lead on that anything is wrong.'"

He admitted that he has a "bad habit" of not being considerate of others' feelings, and that he's "not very forgiving."

"You burn me one time, and I'm done with you and I will shut people out," Holmes said. "But I'm still dealing with that thing and grappling with being hurt so bad, and then trying to go back and receive love for the person that pains me."

He then apologized to Robach, and promised to work on changing his behavior in the future.

Holmes and Robach's private romance was leaked in November 2022 while they were still married to other people. The Good Morning America stars were privately separated from their respective spouses at the time, and claim that while ABC acknowledged that they hadn't violated any company policy with their relationship, they were said to be causing a distraction and ultimately forced out of their roles.

Robach was separated from husband Andrew Shue, while Holmes was from wife Marilee Fiebig at the time the scandal broke. However, neither of them had revealed their marital status when the news of their romance came to light.