Jersey Shore Cast Reacts to Club Karma Being Demolished: 'We Got a Situation'

Getty

The Seaside Heights, New Jersey hotspot was a mainstay for the 'Jersey Shore' crew in the early days of the reality series.

Club Karma is no more!

The cast of Jersey Shore took to social media Wednesday to share their reactions to the news that the iconic Seaside Heights bar and club, where they spent many wild nights partying, was being demolished.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino captured the sentiment the only way he knew how, tweeting, "We got a Situation," alongside a video of the club being torn down.

The demolition marked the end of an era for the Jersey Shore crew, who frequented the two-story bar during the early 2010s.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also reacted to the news, first responding to a social media user named Bucky, who said he wished that the cast was inside the club during the demolition.

Snooki fired back, writing, "Aw you wishin death on us Bucky, that’s cool!"

She later took to TikTok Thursday, where she made light of the situation, posting a video pretending to cry over the news.

"My hoop earrings are still in the bathroom," Snooki wrote in the caption, before reminding fans that she met her husband, Jionni LaValle, at the New Jersey hotspot. "I MET BERNARD THERE! How do you think i feel?!"

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Snooki, who often refers to Jionni as Bernard, gave him the nickname after drunkenly forgetting his real name after meting him at the nightclub in 2010, during the show's third season.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, meanwhile, re-posted the news on her Instagram Story, simply writing, "Rip," accompanied by a tombstone emoji.

Instagram

Karma was the go-to spot for the Jersey Shore crew to drink and dance during the early seasons of their show, before finding itself in both legal and financial hot water in recent years.

The club was eventually closed in 2018 after Seaside Heights revoked its liquor license due to reports of underage drinking. In 2020, there were rumors that the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast might buy and attempt to revive the club, but nothing came to fruition.