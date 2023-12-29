Amy Poehler Shocks Fans with TikTok Performance of Beatles Song 'Yesterday'

TikTok

Amy Poehler just may have a career in singing!

The Parks and Recreation alum took to TikTok Thursday where she sang along with the Beatles hit, "Yesterday," accompanied by a man on the piano who she stitched her video with.

"Favorite melancholy song for favorite melancholy week," the comedian, who was seen wearing black-rimmed glasses and a festive green sweater, captioned the video.

After being instructed by the man in the video, Poehler launched into a performance of the 1965 hit, written by Beatles bandmember, Paul McCartney.

Shocked fans took to the comments to share their genuine reaction to Poehler's soothing and melodic voice, with many writing that they were surprised the Saturday Night Live star could carry a tune.

"How am I JUST NOW learning Leslie Knope should have had her own solo on Parks & Rec every week!?!? 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 BRAVO!," one user commented.

"this made me so happy🩷🥹," another wrote, to which Poehler responded, asking if she sounded "too cringe."

"Will prob delete," Poehler replied to a user who said they were "living" for her content.

Poehler shared another video shortly after, to mark the end of the year and thank content creators and her followers on the platform.

"I just wanted to say thank you for getting me through life over the past couple of years," Poehler said in the subsequent clip, telling her followers that was trying to practice being "vulnerable and grateful in real-time."

"I have seen so much deeply funny, thought-provoking and sensitive, vulnerable stuff here," she continued. "You know, I'm trying not to hide right now behind being cool and funny. And man, it's hard 'cause it comes so naturally to me. But genuinely, I just wanted to express my gratitude."

"If you want people to know you, you have to show them who you are," the 52-year-old added before wishing her followers a good end to 2023. "Let's end this year right."