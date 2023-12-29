Kailyn Lowry Talks Plastic Surgery Plans After Giving Birth to Twins

Getty

"Immediately getting a boob job," the Teen Mom star, who reportedly gave birth to twins earlier this month, said Wednesday.

Kailyn Lowry is ready to go under the knife!

The Teen Mom alum revealed her plastic surgery plans during an Instagram Q&A Wednesday, telling fans she has her sights on "getting a boob job" as soon as possible now that she's reportedly given birth to babies six and seven.

According to multiple reports, the former MTV reality star, welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, with boyfriend, Elijah Scott, less than a year after welcoming her fifth son, Rio.

Neither she nor Scott have publicly commented on the birth of the twins, but there's been lots of speculation online after Lowry was seen celebrating Rio's first birthday in late November sans baby bump.

Lowry confirmed that she and Scott were expecting twins during an October 27 episode of her podcast, Barely Famous, in which she revealed that the babies were conceived ahead of a March vacation to Thailand, just months after they welcomed Rio.

"I must have got pregnant right before I left," Lowry, who went on the trip without Scott, said at the time. "And I had no idea."

Lowry went on to share that she would be welcoming twins in the near future, calling them her "permanent souvenirs" from the trip.

While her initial gender reveal party hinted that Lowry was having another two boys, making her the ultimate boy mom, a TikTok video shared by the podcast host revealed that one of the twins was actually a girl, stunning both Lowry and her sons, who were so excited, they burst into a fit of screams and tears.

Now that Lowry has finally added a girl to her brood of boys, she said she's done "baby making," telling listeners during a recent episode of her podcast that she's looking forward to closing her chapter on pregnancy for good.

"I'm excited to get my tubes cut out. Because I said this last time and I found out I was pregnant and I couldn't," Lowry explained. "No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It's all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I'm excited for my kids."

She continued, "Now I feel like our family is complete -- I won't have anything missing. I won't feel like, 'What if we had another one?' I'm excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out. I'm excited for that."