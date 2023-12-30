10 Celebrities Who Manifested Their Dream Jobs

Getty

The power of manifesting is real -- and a few lucky celebrities know that firsthand. Before they made it big in Hollywood, these stars spoke their dream jobs into existence and then managed to make those dreams a reality. From amazing movie roles to magazine covers and TV show appearances, it all worked out exactly as planned for these celebrity manifestors!

Here's how these stars ended up with their dream jobs…

1. Simu Liu

In 2014, when Simu Liu was just an aspiring actor, he tweeted to Marvel about adding an Asian American superhero to the MCU. Then, four years later when Shang-Chi was announced, Simu campaigned to be considered for the role. On social media he posted, "OK @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi." Just a few months later, Simu landed the role.

"I had absolutely no idea it was going to happen," Simu later shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "What's been happening in the next few years has been pretty incredible, pretty insane. So I'm still pinching myself everyday."

2. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's song for the No Time To Die soundtrack was years in the making. The singer says she and her brother Finneas used to write songs for the franchise just for fun with no idea that one day it would actually happen.

"It's kinda crazy, because for years and years, way before this was even, like, any sort of possibility in the slightest at all, we would -- kind of as not even a joke, like a fantasy -- we would sit down and write Bond songs thinking it was the coolest thing," Billie told E! News.

She continued, "Like, 'How cool would it be to get to write a Bond song? We could just pretend to.' We would role-play writing a Bond song. And we would constantly tell our team, 'If there's any opportunity ever in the future...'"

3. Tom Holland

Tom Holland manifested his role in the MCU into existence. Back in 2014, he shared that playing Spider-Man would be a dream come true -- and just a few years later, he was actually cast in the role.

"It's impossible to say something you exactly want to do," Tom said almost a decade ago. "But something with action or comedy, maybe something that's less serious. What kind of superhero would I want to play? Maybe get ready to play Spider-Man in 10 years time for the reboot of the reboot."

4. Kim Kardashian

Early in Kim Kardashian's career, she had a goal of being on the cover of a fashion magazine. She made sure to speak it into existence, telling her former publicist about her future plans. Instead of being supportive, Kim's publicist told her she should come up with more realistic goals because "that would never happen." Despite not having her publicist's support, it was just a few years later that Kim was on the cover of Vogue.

"Of course I sent her my Vogue cover when it came out, an autographed copy," Kim said during the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2018.

5. Jim Carrey

Back when Jim Carrey was just a struggling comedian, he completely manifested his successful career. In fact, he actually wrote himself a check for $10 million, in the hope that when the time came, he would actually be able to cash it. Seven years later, he was paid $10 million for his role in The Mask 2.

"I used to go up to Mulholland Drive every night, sit on the side of the road, look out at the lights and go, 'I'm a popular actor. Every director wants to work with me.' And I used to, like, open my arms and imagine things that I wanted coming my way," Jim said during an interview with Barbara Walters. "I would stay up there until I actually believed that I had all these things."

6. Lea Michele

It was a longtime dream for Lea Michele to portray Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. Through the years, Lea made it known that she would one day take on the role, even performing songs from the musical on Glee. In later seasons of the show, her character was even cast as Fanny in a fictional Broadway revival of the musical.

Her role on Glee clearly helped manifest her future career path because in 2022, it was announced that Lea would be playing the role of Fanny on Broadway.

"Everyone knows I'm the biggest Funny Girl fan. I've been listening to the soundtrack for as long as I can remember," Lea told Access Hollywood. "It is such a part of me, not only because of what I've done on Glee… but watching the film and listening to the album. It was Michael Mayer, who's our director, who told me to watch the movie Funny Girl when I was, I think, 20-years-old. I was going through a breakup and he was like, 'You need to watch this movie' and then I went home and I watched it in the same day. I think I watched it three times and so it's just been so special for me."

7. Beanie Feldstein

Like Lea Michele, it was also Beanie Feldstein's dream to play Fanny Brice on Broadway. In fact, Beanie had been manifesting an opportunity to play Fannie since she was a little girl. When she was just three-years-old she dressed up like the Funny Girl character for her birthday party.

"I went to my third birthday party dressed as fanny brice, so sometimes dreams actually come true 🥺🥺🥺,” Beanie wrote on Instagram when announcing she'd be joining the Broadway cast.

8. Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan has been manifesting the opportunity to perform on Saturday Night Live for years. In early 2021, Noah tweeted that he was determined to play the late night show -- and just a few years later, he was offered a spot as the musical guest.

"I wanna perform on SNL. I don't care if it's an off-brand version called Sunday Night Live. Just get me on the show, I'll do anything," Noah wrote on X.

9. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande completely manifested her role in the Wicked movie. Through the years, the songstress has been open about her desire to play Glinda, putting it out into the universe on social media and in interviews. Back in 2011, before she even launched a solo music career, Ariana tweeted about how much she wanted to play Glinda.

"Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole," Ariana shared in a post on her now-deleted X account.

10. Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron made her dreams come true when she landed a role in the live action Powerpuff Girls series. The musician and actress had been saying for years that she wanted to play Bubbles and it finally happened for her in 2021.