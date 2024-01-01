AJ McLean and Wife Rochelle Announce Divorce After Being Separated for Over a Year

Getty

In a statement, the pair say they "hoped for reconciliation," but have instead "decided to officially end our marriage."

It's over for AJ McLean and wife Rochelle.

On New Year's Day, the Backstreet Boys singer and his wife of just over 12 years announced their divorce, after revealing they were separating early 2023.

"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage," the pair wrote in a joint statement shared to Instagram.

"It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision. Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of the next chapter," they continued.

The message concluded: "We appreciate your kindness and privacy at this time."

The duo tied the knot in December 2011, after dating for six years. They're parents to two daughters, Ava and Lyric.

While they wrote that they've been separated for more than a year, the McLeans only revealed their separation back in March 2023.

At the time, they told TMZ, "Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future."

"The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time," they added. "Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."

In November, during an appearance on Cheryl Burke's podcast, he said the two were living separately but doing couple's therapy, as well as individual therapy.