10 Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged On Christmas Eve

Getty

"I finally know what everyone means when they say, 'You just know.'"

Christmas is one of the most magical times of the year and there's no better way to bring some extra holiday cheer than a Christmas Eve proposal! For a few celebrities, their partners chose the festive season to pop the question -- just in time to show off their new diamond ring at Christmas dinner. While not all of these Christmas Eve engagements stood the test of time, it certainly made for a very merry season.

Read on to find out which couples got engaged on Christmas Eve…

1. Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara had only been dating for six months when he popped the question during a holiday vacation to Hawaii. On Christmas Eve, Joe got down on one knee right before sunset. While the couple have now parted ways, the moment was still incredibly romantic.

"We had this big bay window [that I opened] and the sun was going down pink over the mountains and over the bay, and I had this ring," Joe told Haute Living. "I had looked at every ring in the world, and this is the ring that I wanted. I had a whole speech prepared in Spanish. I proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down. It was awesome."

2. Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey chose to propose to his wife Camila Alves on Christmas Eve in front of his entire family. During the dramatic moment, Matthew admits that he thought Camila was going to say no.

"I remember hitting the knee, looking into her eyes, and… I remember her face. I remember this smile coming up from her feet. I remember her having to catch her breath. And she didn't say yes right away. And then the whole family was going, 'Jesus, she's gonna say no,'" Matthew recalled in an interview with Esquire.

3. Alex Pettyfer & Toni Garrn

In 2020, Alex Pettyfer popped the question to Toni Garrn on Christmas Eve. The couple shared the happy news a week later on New Year's Eve, writing that they were not only best friends, but also soulmates.

"Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever," Toni wrote on Instagram. "He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is — so yes, I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you."

While the couple did tie the knot, they ultimately split in 2023.

4. Robin Thicke & April Love Geary

In 2018, Robin Thicke proposed to his now-wife April Love Geary in the middle of a Christmas Eve family dinner. In a sweet video from the moment, a pregnant April looked totally surprised as their family and friends cheered in the background.

"YES YES 1000x YES 😭😭💍," April captioned an Instagram post which included photos of the newly-engaged couple posing in front of a Christmas tree.

6. Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Before Heidi Klum tied the knot with husband Tom Kaulitz, he popped the question in a romantic proposal on Christmas Eve. With the help of Heidi's four children, Tom prepped breakfast and brought it to Heidi, who was still in bed.

"Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers, and a ring box. It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi's room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed," a source close to the couple told People.

They continued, "She loved his thoughtfulness and that he included the kids. They all surprised her together and she loved how he made the kids feel a part of it."

7. Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman

On Christmas Eve in 2022, Simon Cowell proposed to his longtime love Lauren Silverman, while they were vacationing in Barbados. The pair were reportedly on a walk when Simon surprised Lauren by getting down on one knee on the beach.

"They are both super happy," a source shared with People. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."

8. Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley got engaged to her late boyfriend Nic Kerdiles back in 2019. Nic popped the question at Savannah's home in front of a group of family and friends. Looking back, Savannah says she definitely wasn't expecting a proposal and was actually annoyed at the time because cameras were rolling on her family's reality show.

"[On the night of the engagement], Nic's family was in town and my whole family was there and we were filming and I was furious. I was like, 'The fact we're filming on Christmas Eve is absolutely insane. I have people here,'" Savannah told People.

She continued, "And then my mom said she forgot something at the store. So, I got in the car and went to the store with her. When we came back and we walked in the door, no one was there. Our best friend's kid, Dylan, goes, 'Hey, I think they're looking for you outside.' I walk outside and it's all lit up! And Nic's family is standing on one side, my family and friends are standing on the other, and then I just start freaking out because I’m like, 'This isn't really about to happen.' …And it was just so cute and everyone was crying. It was just such a cool moment. And the fact that both of our families were there made it even better."

Unfortunately, the pair called it quits in 2020, with Nic passing away in a motorcycle accident a few years later.

9. Safaree & Erica Mena

Back in 2018, Safaree Samuels proposed to girlfriend Erica Mena on Christmas Eve at her home in Atlanta. The pair were surrounded by friends and family -- as well as 200 candles and 20,000 rose petals. To top it all off, the engagement ring was reportedly worth over $175,000. The pair went on to tie the knot but ultimately separated in 2022.

10. Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly

In 2016, Kacey Musgraves got engaged to her musician boyfriend Ruston Kelly. Ruston popped the question in Kacey's childhood bedroom, which her family had decorated "in the most nostalgic and perfect Christmas decorations."

"I didn't say yes… I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home," Kacey wrote in a now-deleted post. "In the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked. I finally know what everyone means when they say, 'You just know.'"