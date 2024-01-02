Brittany Cartwright Details 'Terrifying' Heath Scare After Jax Taylor Claimed She Had Stroke

Getty

While she said her husband "said something without being sure of the facts," the ordeal was a scary one -- with Brittany recalling, "My whole right side of my body went completely numb. I couldn't even hold my cell phone up."

Brittany Cartwright is setting the record straight on her husband Jax Taylor's claim that she suffered a stroke.

On a recent episode of their podcast, When Reality Hits, the couple discussed Cartwright's "terrifying" health scare, with the reality star sharing that her husband "went ahead and said something without being sure of the facts."

During an episode of House of Villains last month, Taylor, 44, claimed that Cartwright, 34, had a stroke.

"She's, like, crying on the phone. She's like, 'I don't want you to leave the show, but I just want to let you know I'm in the hospital," he said on the E! series. "I'm panicking. So I raced to Cedars, stayed there for two nights, making sure that my wife doesn't have cancer, doesn’t have spinal issues, doesn't have MS. Turns out, she had a small stroke. She's 33."

However, on the podcast episode, Taylor and Cartwright revealed that's not what actually happened.

"I want to say 60 seconds after I was voted off, I got handed a phone," Taylor recalled. "And it was my manager saying, 'Listen, I didn't want to call you because I know you're filming right now but I feel like it's necessary. Brittany's in the hospital. She collapsed.'"

"We didn't know what it was," he continued. "The doctors didn't really know what it was. But it was stroke-like symptoms. So I just assumed it was a stroke."

"You went ahead and said something without being sure of the facts," Cartwright said, chiming in, adding that Taylor "shouldn't have said it so matter of fact."

Taylor apologized for jumping to conclusions, admitting that he was "panicking" and it was a "scary" situation.

"It's crazy that people take everything you say literally. I apologize. I shouldn't have said that. It was a scary time," he explained.

Meanwhile, although Cartwright did not have a stroke, she said it was a "very, very scary" experience.

"I will say, this was terrifying for me," she recalled. "My whole right side of my body went completely numb. I couldn't even hold my cell phone up. I could barely walk. I fell and bruised up my whole side because my right leg gave out. So, it was actually very, very scary."

"I had Cruz at the house, and I was by myself because, obviously, Jax was filming House of Villains," she continued, noting that the show "was filmed months and months and months ago," and she's "completely fine now."

"I want to make that clear, but it was such a scary situation," Cartwright added. "My friend Janet came over ... and she [took] me to the hospital. Kristen [Doute] met her up there, and they both took Cruz home."

The Vanderpump Rules alum said she underwent several tests, but doctors weren't able to pinpoint exactly what caused her "stroke-like symptoms."

"It was like an ongoing thing. They never really knew exactly what was wrong with me," she said. "It could have been stress-induced. It could have been a pinched nerve in my spine. It could have been -- I have no idea. But I haven't felt that sensation since."

Cartwright went on to express her gratitude to those who reached out regarding her health scare.