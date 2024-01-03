Ciara Discovers She's Related to Derek Jeter on Finding Your Roots: 'What the World!'

Getty

The 'Goodies' singer shares a long identical stretch of DNA with Jeter, making the baseball legend her long-lost cousin.

Ciara's family keeps on growing, and we're not talking about her newborn daughter, Amora!

While appearing on the PBS series, Finding Your Roots, Ciara learned that she's related to Yankees legend, Derek Jeter.

The "Goodies" singer shared a clip from the episode to Instagram Tuesday, which saw the very moment she found out Jeter is actually her cousin.

"What the world!" Ciara screamed upon finding out the news.

"Yeah, that is your DNA cousin," Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. said about the retired shortstop.

"You are kidding me!," Ciara continued. "Derek Jeter!"

"Ladies and gentlemen, she is looking at former New York Yankees Derek Jeter," Gates added.

Per the series, which aims to help celebrities and public figures look into their genealogy, "Ciara and Derek share a long identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome DNA which we know Derek inherited from his mother."

The link between the pair was discovered after the show's scientists compared Ciara's DNA with former guests on the series -- Jeter included -- and found a match.

"The moment I learned @DerekJeter was my cousin! Crazy!," Ciara captioned the post. "Thank you @drhenrylouisgates for such an incredible experience! This was a dream come true to learn about my family genealogy!"

Ciara also shared a clip of Gates introducing her on the series, set to her hit "1, 2 Step."

The look at the 38-year-old singer's lineage comes just weeks after she welcomed her third child with husband, Russell Wilson.

Daughter Amora Princess Wilson joins her elder sister Sienna 6, and brother Win, 3, as well as brother Future Zahir, 9, who Ciara shares with rapper ex, Future.

Ciara shared a look at her happy family over Christmas, posting a video with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus helping their kids ring in the holiday as they excitedly opened presents and took turns cradling baby Amora.

"My favorite time favorite time of year! Christmas is here🫶🏽🎄," the "How We Roll" singer wrote alongside the video.

Take a look at baby Amora in the gallery below.