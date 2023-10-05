Ciara Reveals How Birth of Child with Future Helped Her Decide to Dump Him

Getty

Ciara is opening up about what led her to call things off with ex-fiancé Future following the birth of their son.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday, the "Goodies" singer said she got tired of the relationship, with the birth of Future Jr. in 2014 opening her eyes to the major changes she need to make in order to find joy in her life.

"When you know you’re supposed to make a super-defined decision in your life, you know it from, like, the head to your feet and your soul and your body, you know it," Ciara told host Alex Cooper. "It's almost like your tastebuds change."

She continued, "You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I'm looking for a change but what does that mean?"

With baby Future in the picture, the new mom said she no longer had time to "play around."

"No, it's not time to play around. The whole experimentation phase is out the door. I am now responsible for another life," Ciara explained of her now nine-year-old son. "So, what am I doing, how am I thinking that through?"

What's more, the pop star said, is she was exhausted by putting forth effort in the couple's relationship only to get little to nothing in return.

"When you tired, you tired," Ciara quipped. "We get tired and we don't want to be tired all the time. I want joy. I want to make sure my cup is full. How am I living my life? I always say, 'Don't let anybody waste your time.'"

And she didn't, with the pregnant mom and model moving on to football star, Russell Wilson, soon after. The pair got engaged in March 2016 and married at the same year.

Ciara and Wilson have since started a family of their own, welcoming daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3. They're also currently expecting their third child together.

"Me and Russ always talk about being equally yoked," she said. "For us, from day one, it was a healthy place and I thank God, because we always saw a lot of things the same way and I think that's more than half the battle when you're kind of aligned."

Comparing her romance with Wilson to her toxic past relationships, Ciara added, "It's definitely like how someone talks to you, what's their track record and sometimes too, listen, you see things how you see them and sometimes you do overlook things because of your perspective. A person can tell you everything, like 'I've changed,' and I've heard those stories before [and] I've heard that song before... Sometimes you tend to put the words before the action."

She continued, "It takes two [to] show up. [And if you're not,] I'm not showing up either... You ain't gonna waste my life."

Ciara's latest comments come after burst into a fit of laughter when asked about her co-parenting relationship with Future while speaking to The Shade Room last month.

"You're awesome," she said to the reporter while chuckling, with many taking her laughter as a response in itself.