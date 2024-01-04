Why Kyle Richards Was Unsure About Repairing Relationship with 'Mean' Sister Kathy

Bravo / Getty

Kyle was seen having an emotional and very candid conversation with sister Kim, who pleaded for the pair to make amends on RHOBH.

Things are still very much rocky between Kyle Richards and her sister, Kathy Hilton ... or at least were when Wednesday's all-new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was filmed,

During the episode, Kyle caught up with middle sister, Kim Richards, but the conversation quickly took a turn for the emotional when Kim questioned whether or not Kyle would be able to attend her daughter Whitney's wedding amid her rift with Kathy.

"I don't want everybody -- anybody -- coming there that isn't in a good place with somebody," Kim says.

"I would always be -- Obviously I haven't seen Kathy, well, actually, I saw her at the Elton John Oscar party -- that I would always be polite. Always be nice," Kyle insists.

Unaware of the ins and outs of their longstanding feud, Kyle gives her sister -- and the viewers -- a little refresher, and it all dates back to that wild night out during a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, where Kathy reportedly name-called and bashed Kyle in front of former RHOBH star, Lisa Rinna.

While Kathy did apologize to her sister last season, it was the way she seemingly retracted her apology at the show's season 12 reunion, and spoke about the fight on social media, that left Kyle feeling like the apology held no weight.

"I really wanted to accept the apology and be able to move on," Kyle says in a confessional. "But, it was the behavior after that really told me that she wasn't sorry."

Eager to see her sisters move forward, Kim urges the pair to patch things up, but Kyle's not so sure she's ready yet.

"I miss my family. I miss our lunches. I miss our barbecues, I miss our fun together, as a family," Kim says. "And two, this wedding's coming up and then Farrah's..."

"... But what if I don't want that relationship?" Kyle asks.

While Kyle is open to repairing their relationship, should Kathy approach her with genuine, good intentions, one thing the mother of four said she won't stand for, is being "mistreated" by her sister.

"She can't have a conversation like this," Kyle tells Kim, her voice audibly breaking as things get more emotional. "She gets so mean. I really can't handle the meanness, like the way that she talks."

She continues, "I don't like that. It freaked me out when I was little. I don't like that kind of thing... I just can't have someone be that mean and talk like that. If she wants to have a conversation, I could do it, but it's not about a conversation with her."

That hits a nerve with Kim and Kyle, who can't help but compare Kathy's demeanor to their late mother, Kathleen, who she said had a "fiery" temper.

Still prompting her sister to "try" and fix things with Kathy, Kim calls their spat "silly," before reminding Kyle that this rift between the pair is something their mom never would have wanted.

"I'll tell you one thing," Kim says, holding back tears. "Mom never wanted this kind of stuff. She was all about us sticking together... friends come and go, and people come and go, family stays, and that was mom."

The fighting among the sisters -- past spats with Kim and Kyle, and this feud between Kathy and Kyle -- have provided Kim with a better understanding of their mother, who she admits she was angry with for some time.

"I'm not angry. I love her," Kim cries. "She gave up her whole life for us."

The sisters break down, each reflecting on their relationship with their mom, and this big divide amongst their family that seems much deeper than just post-reunion social media comments from Kathy.

"It makes you realize the things that hurt me so much," Kim says while embracing her younger sister. "And I just love her so much and I know... I get it. And I think that you love Kathy and Kathy loves and I think that sometimes, we think about it maybe... think about why, why? Maybe there's underlying something else."

Apprehensive to be hurt again by her sister, Kyle continues to push back, but appears more open to squashing things after this heartfelt conversation with Kim, who seems to truly think there's hope for Kyle and Kathy yet.

"You guys think about what's best for you," Kim urges.