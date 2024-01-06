Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Her Mom 'Cursed' Her with 'Voodoo Hex' After Runaway Attempt

Courtesy of the Blanchard Family

While she's married now, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's love life both before and during her time in prison wasn't exactly ideal -- something she's blaming on a curse placed on her by her own mom.

Before she was released from prison for her role in mom Dee Dee's 2015 murder, the alleged victim of Munchausen by proxy -- now known as Factitious disorder imposed on another -- opened up in a series of new interviews for Lifetime's The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

On Saturday night's installments of the six-part docuseries, Blanchard claimed her mom put a "voodoo hex" on her shortly after a runaway attempt she made when she was 19.

At the time, she had met a man named Dan at a sci-fi convention who later reached out to her online. He was 36 and while she initially believed she was just 15, she discovered she was actually an adult and ran away to try and be with him. The only problem: She accidentally left her cell phone behind at home, which her mom found filled with messages about her plan. After contacting other convention-goers, one of whom knew Dan's address, Dee Dee tracked down her daughter.

"The first thing I say to her is, I know I'm 19 and I can stay here if I want to!" Gypsy recalled in the doc. "She's like, if you come back with me, I will let you see him. At that point, I believed her."

She said her mom also produced a doctored copy of her birth certificate, which said she was 15. As punishment for running away, Gypsy said her mother chained her to the bed for two weeks using handcuffs and a dog leash, which was connected to Dee Dee.

"She would not feed me every day and she would eat whatever she wanted," Gypsy continued, saying her mom also began beating her and slept with a knife by her bedside table, warning her against trying to run away again.

"After the two weeks I was chained, my mother put a voodoo hex on me. She printed out a picture of Dan and she printed out a picture of me and she went to the store and got a mason jar and a cow tongue," claimed Gypsy Rose. "She put the cow tongue in the mason jar with the two pictures and a little bit of my menstrual blood, put it in a mason jar, buried it in the backyard and said that you will never find love, you will never be happy."

Crying as she told the story, Blanchard then explained why she believed the hex was "true."

"I just think it's true because every time I get close to someone, they leave me. Many men write to me in prison, that's how I met Ken, we'd got engaged in 2019 but it didn't work out," she said. "I was still such a young girl, I had so much to learn about relationships. And he left me. And it broke my heart. And so it's like I always bring it back to that curse, where I believe that it's true. She never wanted me to find love or be happy and I feel like that stuck."

One of Gypsy Rose's cousins appeared on the series as well and said her claims were "not so far out of the bounds" of something Dee Dee would do. He pointed to her having a wizard tattoo on her leg and said she "would play with magic," Ouiji boards and practice spells when they were younger.

Curse or not, Blanchard is currently married to Ryan Anderson, fiercely defending him from trolls on social media this week.

"Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER," she captioned a photo of them together. "I love you💕 besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 happy wife happy life."

He replied by writing, "Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha...now come get it Baby."