Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She Shot Mom 10 Times Years Before Murder

"Before I knew it, I pulled the trigger as many times as I could," claims Blanchard, while medical records show how Dee Dee allegedly explained away her injuries at the time.

Before Dee Dee Blanchard was brutally stabbed to death by her daughter's boyfriend, Gypsy Rose nearly killed her with a gun. Or probably would have ... had it not been a BB gun.

At least that's what she claims in the new Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, in which she details an attack on her late mother after being allegedly subjected to severe punishment for running away at the age of 19.

At the time, she had met a man named Dan at a sci-fi convention who later reached out to her online. He was 36 and while she initially believed she was just 15, she discovered she was actually an adult and ran away to try and be with him. The only problem: She accidentally left her cell phone behind at home, which her mom found filled with messages about her plan. After contacting other convention-goers, one of whom knew Dan's address, Dee Dee tracked down her daughter.

Once home, Blanchard claims her mom then began beating her, chained her to the bed and even put a "voodoo hex" on her.

"She took every precaution she could to make sure I made no attempts to reach anyone by social media. My mom bought a gun and that scared the ever living eff out of me. I was afraid that she would kill me," said Gypsy Rose.

Though she stopped communicating with Dan, she still made plans to run away again on her own -- but was thwarted by her mom. Dee Dee, she said, confronted her while leaving her own gun on the table in front of them. As the argument between them escalated, Gypsy Rose said she then "grabbed the gun and I threatened her with it and before I knew it, I pulled the trigger as many times as I could."

"When I shot my mother, I just remember thinking, 'Oh my god, did I just do that? What did I just do?' A couple of them hit her, a couple of them hit the wall. But the wounds were superficial, it barely grazed her," claimed Gypsy. "That's when I realized it was a BB gun and that made me feel relieved. I did not intend to kill her. But I was shocked I pulled the trigger at all."

Blanchard said she then "offloaded all my anger and questions" toward her mom, wondering why she wasn't allowed to have "a normal life." She claimed her mom told her that she needed special care, before Gypsy Rose began to apologize.

"I started crying and I told her, 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry I hurt you.' My mom was such a good master manipulator, that she was able to flip me right back into submission again," she said.

Medical records shown during the special confirmed Dee Dee was treated for some kind of pellet gun injury, but she claimed at the time she was approached by a man demanding her wallet -- who then shot at her after she gave it to him.

"She told people me and her were robbed in the parking lot of Wal-mart by this mystery robber that shot her with a BB gun," added Gypsy Rose.

This all would have happened around 2011; Gypsy Rose and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn would then conspire to kill Dee Dee in 2015. She was stabbed to death by Godejohn on June 9, 2015. Gypsy pled guilty to second-degree murder and was given 10 years in prison; she was released early last month. Godejohn, meanwhile, is still serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.