Ali Wong Hard Launches Bill Hader Relationship at Golden Globes After Divorce Filing

While she took Hader as her date, and even kissed him after her big win, it was her ex Justin Hakuta that got the emotional shoutout during her acceptance speech.

Ali Wong has finally made it red carpet official with Bill Hader after months of paparazzi photos and hints dropped during her standup gigs and the occasional interview.

The comedian and actress attended the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night with the SNL alum as her date -- and even shared a kiss with him after her win was announced during the broadcast.

Ali Wong and Bill Hader truly are relationship goals 🥹

While she may have smooched Hader upon her win and celebrated with him at Netflix's after-party, it was her ex Justin Hakuta who got the big shoutout during her emotional acceptance speech after winning Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her Netflix series Beef.

"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend Justin," she said with palpable feeling. "For all of your love and support. It is because of you I'm able to be a working mother."

Wong filed for divorce from Hakuta last month, a year after publicly separating.

Ali Wong wins her first Golden Globe for her role of Amy in #Beef at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes

Their filing cited "irreconcilable differences," which listed a separation date of April 10, 2022.

Wong is seeking joint custody of their daughters Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6.

Meanwhile, Wong and Hader had previously only dropped hints about each other.

A source close to TooFab was on hand at Pancho's restaurant in Manhattan Beach, California last September, where Wong was performing a surprise comedy set, and touched on her months-long relationship with the fellow comedian.

Per the source, Wong alluded to her romance with Hader, telling the Pancho's crowd that she was "still dating the guy everyone thinks" she was dating, before making several quips about their relationship.

Wong's comments came after in April, Hader confirmed their relationship during an interview with Collider, calling the actress his "girlfriend."

When asked about his plans for any upcoming projects, the Barry star said his "girlfriend" had been encouraging him to take a vacation after pointing out that it had been a decade since he's had any rest and relaxation.

Page Six confirmed via Hader's rep that the Saturday Night Live alum was referring to Wong during the interview.

"My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count. So, I'm going to have a vacation," he told Collider.

Wong and Hader previously dated in November 2022, but called it quits just two months later due to their busy schedules.

Per Page Six, sources close to the the outlet previously claimed that their short-lived romance in the fall was a "rebound," as it came on the heels of the Always Be My Maybe actress' separation from Hakuta and Hader's split from Anna Kendrick.