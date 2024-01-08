Oprah Winfrey Hits Back at Rumors of Feud with Taraji P. Henson After Viral Video

Getty

"There was something online about us being separated at the top of the Empire State Building," she said, before sharing her side of the story.

Oprah Winfrey is denying there's any beef whatsoever between her and Taraji P. Henson.

While both promoting The Color Purple -- in which Henson stars and Oprah produced -- there has been much speculation online about whether the two have issues with one another.

As evidence, fans have pointed to what they believed was an icy connection between the pair during an appearance at the Empire State Building, as well as the cast's comments regarding some of the issues they experienced during production concerning pay, food and drivers. Speaking with The New York Times, Henson said the cast was given rental cards instead of being driven to set -- while costar Danielle Brooks said they weren't given their own dressing rooms or food during rehearsals.

Though Henson took their concerns to Oprah and credited Winfrey with getting the issues corrected, Oprah still addressed the feud speculation while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes.

"I would just like to say about this whole Taraji thing ... I heard I was trending yesterday. People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji. Taraji will tell you herself that I've been the greatest champion of this film," said Oprah. "Championing not only the behind the scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed. So whenever I heard that there was something that someone needed, I'm not in charge of the budget because that's Warner Brothers you know that's the way the studio system works."

"We as producers, everybody gets their salary everybody is negotiated by your team. And so, whenever I heard there was an issue or there was a problem, there was a problem with a cars or the problem with their food, I would step in and do whatever I could to make it right," she continued. "And I believe that she would even vouch for that and say that is true. I am all for everybody being the greatest and rising to meet the rising of their own life."

Addressing the video of them at the Empire State Building -- which showed Winfrey moving away from Henson, seemingly to allow her to post alongside costars Brooks and Fantasia Barrino for a phoot-op -- Oprah said there was nothing to it.

"There was something online about us being separated at the top of the Empire State Building. On that particular day, we were so cold so I don't know what kind of body language people were talking about," she said.

Winfrey concluded: "I was literally just trying to stay warm and that was the fourth thing we had done. There's no validity to there being a thing between Taraji and I."

Amid rumors of tensions with “The Color Purple” star Taraji P. Henson, Oprah sets the record straight with @GayleKing. pic.twitter.com/gbKeknacgK — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 8, 2024 @CBSMornings

Oprah reiterated that sentiment while speaking with CBS Mornings as well, alongside both Barrino and Brooks. "Why is my name even in this conversation?" asked Oprah, before saying she has been a champion for everyone.

Barrino also called out those speculating on social media, saying she knew there would always be people trying to break them down when they set out to make the movie.