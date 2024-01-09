King Charles and Queen Camilla Wish Kate Middleton a Happy Birthday with Sweet Coronation Day Throwback

Getty

Tuesday marks the Princess of Wales' 42nd birthday.

Kate Middleton celebrated turning 42 with sweet birthday wishes from members of the royal family.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla took to social media to commemorate their daughter-in-law's big day with a sweet, candid photo from last year's coronation.

"Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!" a post on X (née Twitter) reads on official Royal Family account.

In the photo, a smiling Kate stands near the freshly-crowned monarch dressed in her own royal regalia.

The princess and mom of three wore a blue cape and silver floral headpiece a collaboration between milliner Jess Collett and designer Alexander McQueen -- for the May 6 coronation, which took place at Westminster Abbey. Middleton was joined by her husband, heir apparent Prince William, for the special occasion.

Underneath, the Princess of Wales rocked an ivory silk crepe dress also designed by McQueen, which featured silver bullion and embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock motifs signifying the four nations. Middleton also honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing the South Sea Pearl Earrings that previously belonged to the former Princess of Wales.

Paying homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Middleton also wore the George VI Festoon necklace, a three-strand diamond necklace made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter, then-Princess Elizabeth.

Middleton, who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte 8, and Prince Louis 5, with Prince William, was honored on her birthday Charles and Camila last year as well, with the couple sharing a photo of Middleton's first visit to Wales with William after they were named the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022.

In the snap, Middleton is seen smiling as she accepts bouquet from a 2-year-old fan of the family.

Westminster Abbey in London, where Middleton and Prince William wed in 2011, also marked the moment by ringing bells in honor of Middleton's birthday.

"The Abbey bells are ringing to celebrate the birthday of The Princess of Wales," they captioned a video of the moment on social media. "Our bell ringers are ringing 542 changes of Stedman Caters followed by a course of Sgurr A'Chaorachain Surprise Royal. #HappyBirthdayHRH."

Middleton also received well-wishes from military groups and charities of which she serves as a patron.

Per Vanity Fair, the royal planned to keep birthday celebrations "low key" this year, option for a family gathering a special birthday tea and homemade cake.

Sources close to the future queen said there would be "no major celebration" but instead a relaxed and informal tea party at the family's Windsor home Tuesday afternoon.