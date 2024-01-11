Chrissy Teigen Gives John Legend a Lap Dance on Stage: Check Out the Steamy Clip!

Getty

The sultry dance came as a birthday surprise for the "All of Me" singer who celebrated his 45th birthday last month.

Chrissy Teigen had a special surprise for husband John Legend in honor of his 45th birthday.

The pair were guests at The Box in New York City -- a club with nightly shows that combine music, theater, burlesque and erotica -- when Teigen, dressed as one of The Box's Hammerstein Beauties dancers, stepped onto the stage.

In line with the dance pros, the mother of four rocked a feathered head dress, fringe top and matching skirt for the occasion as she sauntered onstage to give Legend a show.

The "All of Me" singer looks truly surprised in the videos, laughing and smiling as his wife shows off her dance moves for both Legend, the club -- and now the world -- to see.

The clips where shared in a series of photos posted by Teigen Thursday, which included several looks at Legend's birthday bash.

Ahead of Teigen's burlesque performance, the pair dined out at the Polo Bar in Manhattan, where they were greeted to a performance from 50 Cent.

Hopping on the no-pants trend, Teigen donned a sheer, low-cut blouse and super short velvet hotpants for the night out. She completed her ensemble with fishnet tights, strappy heels and a metallic gold handbag featuring black tassel detailing.

Legend, meanwhile, wore an unbuttoned silk shirt underneath a belted jacket tied at the waist, along with black pants and boots.

Teigen also shared a set of vacation photos in the slideshow, as well as an adorable shot of her and Legend's daughter, Este, who turns one later this month.

While she didn't caption the photo, the post was met with lots of comments, including from Bravo exec, Andy Cohen who wrote, "I hope you and John got into some pirate roleplay."

Professional dancer and actress, Jenna Dewan, also commented, leaving behind a trail of flame emojis.