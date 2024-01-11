Congressman Quotes Heather Gay During Committee Meeting on Donald Trump, the RHOSLC Star Reacts

Getty

"And what do we have as Democrats?" California Representative Robert Garcia asked during a House Oversight Committee meeting Wednesday. "We have receipts, proof, a timeline, screenshots."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's impact is being felt much farther than just the Bravoverse -- it's made its way to the U.S. Congress!

Heather Gay took to social media to applaud California Representative Robert Garcia after he quoted her famous line from the show's jaw-dropping season 4 finale, while telling his colleagues why he thinks former President Donald Trump's business dealings should be investigated further.

"And what do we have as Democrats?" Garcia asked Wednesday. "We have receipts, proof, a timeline, screenshots. We have everything we need to prove conclusively that foreign governments were funneling money through Trump properties and into Donald Trump's pockets, all in violation of the Constitution."

Thrilled that Gay saw his speech, Garcia replied to Gay's post, writing, "I am truly ☠️ – you are iconic."

In response, Gay offered a piece of advice for any future RHOSLC quotes on the House floor: "You forgot the claps 👏🏼."

Garcia's speech come just a week after the show's epic season 4 finale, which saw Gay expose castmate Monica Garcia for allegedly running the RHOSLC gossip account, Reality Von (Tea)se, that's been trolling the cast for years.

Coming with receipts, proof, a timeline and of course, screenshots, Gay dropped a bomb so big it stunned both her castmates, viewers and all of social media who couldn't help but share, repeat and meme Gay's speech in which she laid out the treasure trove of evidence she had to prove that Monica was Reality Von (Tea)se.

"Monica is not who she says she is," Gay later explained in the episode. "She's not our friend. She's someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we've been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tease."

During the cast dinner, Monica admitted that she had some involvement with Reality Von (Tea)se but claimed she only posted things about former RHOSLC star Jen Shah, who is currently in prison after pleading guilty to fraud in 2022.

The season ended with nobody on Monica's side, as she left the group trip to the Bermuda -- which was for her birthday -- alone.

On part one of the season four reunion Tuesday, and the cast immediately came for Monica, accusing her of stealing Lisa Barlow's $60,000 ring, which she lost during a cast trip to Palm Springs, stirring up rumors about Angie Katsanevas' husband and more.

The drama with Monica will continue next week, with a teaser showing her telling Gay to "shut the f--k up," before claiming there were six people behind Reality Von (Tea)se. Gay, however, said there was a "full investigation" which concluded "it's you."