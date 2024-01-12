PK Says Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion PTSD is 'Obnoxious'

Getty

The RHOBH star's 56-year-old husband says she's gotten more "high maintenance" over the years.

Since her home invasion in 2021, Dorit Kemsley has been open about the PTSD she has been continuing to suffer from.

The longstanding effects of her horrific trauma have also been the root of some of her marital issues with husband Paul "PK" Kemsley.

On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills the couple spoke to a counselor where Dorit revealed how she felt PK was not present during the aftermath nor understood the "severity" of her PTSD.



"My biggest issue was that after the home invasion, I really needed PK around. And he was traveling all the time. He wasn't here for me, not physically, and not emotionally, really. The passes, the patience — those are now used up. It's time for him to show up."'

Most recently PK organized a surprise at the Beverly Wilshire hotel earlier this season for their anniversary. Dorit suffered from anxiety throughout the day as she was unaware of the surprise nor who was looking after their children. The 47-year-old decided to air her grievances with the decision to surprise her at the romantic dinner.

"I tried to tell you and you just had a reaction that was very defensive," she admitted before PK interrupted, "Does PTSD require you to discuss it there?"

"There isn't a frickin' husband in the world that would have taken kindly to what she said, when she said it after what I'd just done. Do you understand? It felt a little bit of a 'f--- you,'" PK continued.

Dorit and the therapist attempted to explain the nature of PTSD to PK however, the English businessman insisted that there were "elements I understand" and "elements that I don't consider are PTSD."

"I consider they're more obnoxious," he added, noting how she's gotten more "high maintenance" over the years.

Dorit opened up about how her sense of safety has forever been rocked.



"It's like I'm a totally new person and I can't do anything about it. Do you have any idea how difficult that is? And what it's like to live with that?"

In October, 2021 just days before the start of filming for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Dorit's home was robbed with herself and who two young children Jagger and daughter Phoenix asleep in their own beds, PK was out of town. Two men broke into her house in the dark and after seeing Dorit in bed, one man held her at gunpoint.

"That's when I saw not a little person but a big person...When he saw me, he panicked and he charged at me, grabbed me, put me down. 'Get down on the f--king ground. I'm going to f--king kill you.' Put a gun to me and I was just hunched over," Dorit emotionally recalled on the season 12 premiere episode of RHOBH.

The fashion designer and reality television star then pleaded for her life.