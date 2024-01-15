Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome New Family Member with Help of Ellen DeGeneres

Getty

The former 'Ellen' Show host revealed that her injured chicken, Sinkie, found a home with Harry and Meghan in their backyard chicken coop.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adding one more to their family of four -- well, their animal family anyway.

Ellen DeGeneres revealed that her injured chicken, Sinkie, found a home with Harry and Meghan in their backyard chicken coop.

"Sinkie's leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed," DeGeneres, who lives near the couple's Montecito home, captioned the Instagram post, which sees Sinkie standing in front of a coop. "Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan's coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The former Ellen show host later shared an update on the chicken and her new coop, writing, "Sinkie is fitting right in at her new home."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans weighed in in the comments following the adorable news, with some coming up with a royal title for the Sinkie.

"The internet has spoken: she is to be known as HRH Princess Sinkie, The Duchess of Yolk, The Countess of Coop, and Baroness of Archie's Chick Inn," one user wrote, with another throwing the title, "Duchess of Susseggs," into the hat.

In addition to a coup full of chickens, the couple are also dog parents, with Meghan revealing during a 2021 appearance on DeGeenere's show, that they bonded over rescue animals.

"We met at a pet shop, and I was going there to rescue a dog," Markle shared, noting that DeGeneres encouraged her to rescue a pup at the store.

"Obviously, I didn't know who you were, I just love people rescuing pets," DeGeneres joked.

The world was first introduced to Meghan and Harry's chicken coop at their Montecito home during their headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where they revealed they'd named their coop after their 4-year-old son, Archie, calling it "Archie's Chick Inn."