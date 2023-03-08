Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Christen Lilibet in California Ceremony

Getty / Misan Harriman

The Duke and Duchess used their children's royal titles for the first time upon announcing their daughter's baptism.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are marking the occasion of their daughter Princess Lilibet Diana's christening.

The royal couple celebrated the christening of their 21-month-old in an intimate service in their home in Montecito, California per PEOPLE.

According to the publication, a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared, "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

The service was followed by food and dancing, where she and her brother Archie shared a sweet dance.

Invites were sent across the pond to King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, though they did not attend the festivities. PEOPLE reported that 20-30 guests were in attendance including Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and Lilibet's godfather and close family friend, Tyler Perry.

Upon the announcement of their daughter's baptism, Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, used Lilibet's royal title for the first time.

When Queen Elizabeth died in September and Harry's father King Charles inherited the throne, Lilibet and Archie, 3, were given the titles of Princess and Prince. Under a rule established by King George V in 1917, Meghan and Harry's children were not afforded royal titles as the great-grandchildren of the former sovereign.

Titles were only extended to the grandchildren of the sovereign though exceptions were only made to the eldest living son of the Prince of Wales. Thus Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were given their titles upon their birth.