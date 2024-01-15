Shannen Doherty Reveals Who She Doesn't Want to Attend Her Funeral

Getty

Shannen Doherty is planning her own funeral, and there's a few folks she doesn't want on the guest list.

During the latest episode of her Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast, Doherty sat down with her best friend and executor of her will, Chris Cortazzo, for a "morbid" but "fun" conversation about her eventual funeral.

"I'm horrible at funerals," Doherty admitted. "I don't know if anybody is actually good at funerals, but I am the girl who like, literally sobs. I can't handle it."

Opting for more of a joyous party over a somber service, when it comes to who she would invite, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said the list is pretty thin.

"There's a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there," she said "I don't want them there because their reasons for showing up aren't necessarily the best reasons, like, they don't really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don't actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral."

"But they will, because it's the politically correct thing to do and they don't want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest," Doherty added. "I don't want people to be crying or people to privately be like, 'Thank God that b---h is dead now.'"

While she made her reasoning for keeping the guest list short and sweet clear, Doherty wouldn't name names when it came to who she doesn't want there, calling that list, "way too long."

"That's the shorter, that's the better list," Doherty joked of who can be in attendance to pay tribute to the actress. "I can't give you a list of who I don't want because that's way too long."

Diving further into why certain people won't make the cut, the TV star said, "I'm talking about people that just really don't like me. I just don't want those people there and I know who they are."

She continued, "I abhor fakeness. I can't stand people who want to all of the sudden pretend that they found Jesus and they're so sorry and they repent and they didn't mean anything bad that they said about you, blah, blah, blah. I can't stand that. I'm like, 'No, no, no. I know you're still the exact same petty human being. Don't. Just stay away from me. We're good. I don't need to say something bad about you, you don't need to say something bad about me, but we can just ignore each other.'"

The discussion about Doherty's funeral and planning what she hopes is a fun-filled affair, comes amid the 52-year-old actress's Stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, which over the last year, has spread to her brain and bones.

Elsewhere in the interview, Doherty, who wishes to be cremated when she dies, shared her plans for her ashes.

Giving Cortazzo permission to turn a portion of her remains into a piece of jewelry for him to wear, Doherty said she's still unsure about her final resting place.

"I want to be mixed with my dog, and I want to be mixed with my dad," she told listeners.

While Doherty's health battle has been ongoing, it was actually during her father, John Thomas Doherty Jr.'s funeral in 2010 that she said she first started thinking about her own.