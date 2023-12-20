Shannen Doherty Ready to Find Love Again After Divorce and 'Very Hard Year'

NBC

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star -- who filed for divorce from ex Kurt Iswarienko in April -- shared how her dog, Bowie, has been there for her through heartbreak.

Shannen Doherty isn't giving up on love.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that she's ready to find love again eight months after she filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko, and explained how her dog, Bowie, helped her come to this decision.

"I'm enjoying my time. It's been a very hard year for me, and it was very devastating ... thing to go through," said Doherty, who underwent brain surgery this year amid her years-long battle with cancer.

"And there was some very shocking revelations," she continued, seemingly referring to her estranged husband's alleged affair.

"I rolled over, and I cuddled with my dog in bed, and I had a moment," Doherty added. "Her hair got caught in my mouth, and I went, 'Maybe I'm ready for love.'"

However, the actress jokingly noted that Bowie will always have "priority over the bed," to which Clarkson -- whose divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized last year -- said she and her ex didn't "allow dogs" in their bed when they were together, but her pups have been "ruling" her bed ever since their separation.

"I think they would hate the next person that came in," she joked, to which Doherty agreed, before the two bonded over how their pets have been there to give them love and support them during tough times.

"Don't you find that the, like your dogs, my dog, the minute that that person was gone, it's almost like they gravitated towards the bed in order to make sure that they were next to us?" Doherty asked. "My dog, she's like, 'I'm here, You're not alone.' And she cuddles now. It's the weirdest thing."

In April, the actress filed for divorce from Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage. On the inaugural episode of her new podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, earlier this month, Doherty revealed she found out about her estranged husband's alleged affair just as she was about to go into surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The Our House star, who has battled breast cancer on and off over the years, said it was then she realized that her 11-year-marriage -- her third -- to Iswarienko was "essentially over."

"I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," Doherty shared. "To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed."

She continued, "At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart."

While Doherty, who recently revealed that her Stage 4 breast cancer had traveled to her bones, was devastated, she said she was supported through the operation by her mom, brother, and best friends.

"Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you're going to get a f----ing divorce and trying to get to the truth of that," she added.