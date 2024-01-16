Dua Lipa Calls Dating 'Confusing' Amid Callum Turner Romance

Getty

"It's either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people, because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person," the "Dance the Night" singer told 'Rolling Stone.'

Dua Lipa is getting candid about her personal life.

In an new cover story for February's issue of Rolling Stone magazine, the "Dance the Night" singer opened up about dating and the pitfalls that often come with looking for love as a public person.

"Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing. It's either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people, because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person," Lipa told the outlet.

The 28-year-old musician, who recently ended things with boyfriend, Romain Gavras, following an eight year romance, also spoke about what that breakup taught her.

"I think I've had breakups in my life where I felt like the only kind of breakup you could have was when things just ended really badly," she shared. "Things ending in a nice way was such a new thing... It taught me a lot."

Lipa's comments on her personal life come amid what appears to be a new romance with British actor and model, Callum Turner.

The pair were spotted at an after-party for Turner's new Apple TV+ series, Masters of the Air, where TMZ caught them slow dancing.

A quick clip from the evening sees Lipa and Turner looking into each other's eyes as they danced.

Days later, they seemingly confirmed their romance during an outing in Santa Monica, California, where they were spotted leaving dinner with friends.

Things were still left open-ended, however, with neither party showing any PDA during the night out.

Discussing her "mysterious" persona with Rolling Stone, Lipa, attributed it, in part, to being British.

"I think I'm British. I don't think I'm here to spill my guts on a talk show because it's going to be good for a news cycle or getting attention...," she explained. "As much as people think they know the people they support, I actually don't think they know anything about them anyway."