Jeremy Renner Marks 1-Year Anniversary of ICU Release After Snowplow Accident

Getty

The actor referred to himself as a "lucky man" on Instagram a year after he was released from the hospital following his near-fatal snowplow accident in January 2022.

Jeremy Renner is reflecting on his recovery journey following his snowplow accident.

On Monday, the actor shared a post on Instagram to mark the one-year anniversary of the day he was released from the ICU after his near-fatal snowplow incident in January 2022.

Renner posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories that featured him wearing workout clothes while standing in a gym. "My friend reminded me I got home from ICU a year ago. Lucky Man ...," he wrote over the shot.

The Mayor of Kingstown star shared the same photo on his Instagram profile, voicing his gratitude toward those who have supported him throughout his recovery.

"I was reminded that love, good will, hard work and a legion of good humans are getting me through every day … thank you , bless you …. ," he wrote in the caption. "And as always, I hold my promise to be better, be stronger, and grow to surpass potential…. Bless you all ❤️🙏🏼❤️."

This came just a few days after Renner returned to the Mayor of Kingstown set for the first time since his horrific accident. He marked the moment on Instagram last week.

"Day one on set … nervous today," Renner captioned a photo of himself on the show's Pittsburgh set. "Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans."

On January 1, 2022, the Hawkeye star was airlifted to a nearby hospital after he was injured clearing snowfall following a severe storm at his Reno, Nevada home in the Mt. Rose Highway area. While exiting the snowplow, Renner discovered the emergency brake system hadn't been applied properly and began to slide towards his nephew, who was in the line of direct impact. In an effort to save him, the Avengers actor attempted to step up on the track of the plow in order to stop or divert its path.

In his first on-camera interview with Diane Sawyer back in March 2023, Renner revealed he not only remembered the pain of being run over, but was also "awake for every moment" of the ordeal.

Sawyer recited the extent of his injuries, including 30 broken bones, "Eight ribs broken in 14 places, right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, the left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken, face-eye socket, the jaw, the mandible broken, lung collapsed, pierced rib bone [into] your liver -- which sounds terrifying," the journalist noted.

Late last month, Renner visited the Reno hospital to honor the medical community and staff who saved his life.

"Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and 🍕!!!!" he captioned a photo of himself in a "Rennevation" truck on Instagram. "Stopped by to see kids/superheroes , first responders , and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I'm forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium."