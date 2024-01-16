Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella in Tears as She Celebrates Last Radiation Treatment By Ringing Bell

YouTube

"So excited to ring that bell… Never thought I'd be ringing the bell," Isabella says as tears fall down her cheeks.

Michael Strahan's daughter is celebrating a major milestone in her battle with brain cancer.

The 19-year-old took to her YouTube vlog Tuesday to give viewers an intimate look at the day she completed her radiation treatment.

"I'm very excited to finally be done," the USC student shared. "It's been a long six weeks and I'm very happy to finally heal my head after all of this because the side effects and everything get to you."

Isabella's video, her third in a YouTube series she created to document her cancer journey, will benefit Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in North Carolina, where she will start chemotherapy in February.

While it was a joyous moment, it was also an emotional one, with Isabella overcome by tears as she rang the bell to signify her final radiation treatment.

She completed her radiation at the New York Proton Center where she was joined by her family, including the Good Morning America host and former NFL star, and her twin sister, Sophia, who showered her with flowers and balloons to celebrate the special occasion.

Following treatment, Isabella was all smiles as she enjoyed Thai food with her family.

Isabella opened up about her diagnosis in an interview on GMA with her father, where she revealed she underwent emergency surgery in October to remove a medulloblastoma -- a type of malignant tumor -- in her cerebellum.

After the tumor was removed, Isabella was met with all kinds of obstacles, including re-learning how to walk, struggling with headaches, nausea and dizziness.