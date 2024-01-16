Paris Hilton's 1-Year-Old Son Phoenix Adorably Dances During Visit to Mom's Recording Studio

Instagram

"Do you like watching Mommy in the studio?," the 'Stars Are Blind' singer asks her smiling son.

Paris Hilton hit the recording studio with her baby boy in tow.

The mother of two took to TikTok Tuesday to share a super sweet video that saw her one-year-old son, Phoenix, dancing along to mom's music.

"Are you a happy boy?" Hilton asked as Phoenix bounced on his seat in a gray onesie. "Do you like watching Mommy in the studio?"

"Dancing, dancing, dancing, dancing," she sang, with Phoenix continuing to dance before nodding at his mom. "Yeah, dancing. Go, go, go, dancing."

Per the cute clip's caption, Hilton, who also shares daughter London, 9 weeks, with husband Carter Reum, was in the studio recording her second album.

"Which artists would you like me to do a song with? #SlivingMom," the mother-of-two asked her followers.

Hilton opened up about her upcoming album during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October.

"I'm doing my new album, and Sia is executive producing it," she revealed.

"Wait, the Sia?" a shocked Fallon asked. "The Sia," Hilton replied.

The record will be a follow up to Hilton's 2006 debut album, Paris, which features the breakout hit, "Stars Are Blind."

Hilton, who is no stranger to sharing photos of her two children, recently posted a video of Phoenix dancing along to one of mom's hits, editing a previously shared video of the little one moving and grooving to "Last Christmas" by Wham!, and replacing it with her Steve Aoki-backed single "Lighter."

Colorful lights flashed in the background as Phoenix should off his moves.