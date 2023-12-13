Paris Hilton Addresses Backlash Over Diaper Changing Mishap, Calls Herself a 'Responsible Parent'

Instagram

"I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let's be honest, was just me having a bit of fun - as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home," the 'Paris in Love' star clarified in a Tweet Wednesday.

Paris Hilton is addressing the backlash she's received over her parenting following an eyebrow raising scene on Paris in Love.

In the scene referenced, Paris gets a lesson on diaper changes from sister Nicky Hilton and her nanny. She's shown how to locate the "front [and] the back" of the diaper, as well as how to make sure that it isn't too tight.

Nicky, who said that her sister wasn't one to ever talk about having a baby, stressed that Paris needed to learn how to do the parts of motherhood that aren't always pretty. "Motherhood, you've got to get your hands a little bit dirty," Nicky said in a confessional.

It was then that Paris joked that she was changing son Phoenix's diaper for the first time at a month old.

While the moment on the Peacock series was definitely very tongue-in-cheek, it still garnered some hate, with many coming for the 42-year-old's parenting style, calling her an irresponsible mother.

Paris took to X (neé Twitter) to clear the air Wednesday, confirming that she does in fact change her son's diapers and has been doing so since the day she brought him home.

"Hey there, it's Paris. Just wanted to clear the air about something. On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let's be honest, was just me having a bit of fun - as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home🥰," Paris tweeted alongside a clip, where she details changing Phoenix's diaper after bringing him home from the hospital.

When it comes to being a mom, Paris said she's fully involved in "every moment" of the process, and said that the playfulness seen on the show is sometimes just her playing into the "whimsical character" she portrayed on her OG reality series, The Simple Life.

She explained, "But, in all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I'm fully involved and loving every moment of it. It's interesting how a playful comment can be taken so seriously. Even though this season was the most real, authentic and raw I have ever been with my fans. Sometimes, I play into the whimsical character I portrayed on #TheSimpleLife 👱🏼‍♀️."

Paris added, "It's a role that's hard to shake off completely. While I love a good laugh, I also believe in being real and responsible, especially as a parent. Let's remember to find the humor in life, but also to cherish and respect the real moments. Thanks for understanding, Happy Holidays and much love to you all! 💖 #SlivingMom ✨."

In addition to Phoenix, Paris also shares daughter London, 4 weeks, with husband Carter Reum.

Paris, who used a surrogate to welcome both of her children, explained her decision to do so in the show's season 2 premiere.

"Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make," the DJ admitted.

"I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public," she continued. "So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter's, we decided to have a surrogate carry him."

Paris kept the news of both her children's births a secret from the world and her famous family, with the moment she told her mom, Kathy Hilton, about Phoenix, captured on the reality show.

"I just feel like my whole life has been so public, and I just didn't wanna have the media and people talking about my son before he was born," Paris said while Kathy held her new grandchild. "I'm sorry I didn't tell you before, but this is my baby."

"He's such a good baby. He doesn't cry," she continued, hugging her mom, who is visibly emotional.

Kathy gushed over her "gorgeous" grandchild, who coos in his grandmother's arms. "I cannot believe it," she said. "Paris, this is the most special, most thing in live. Your whole life's gonna change.