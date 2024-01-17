Adam Carolla Admits He Called Carrie Ann Inaba a 'B---h' on DWTS: 'I Forgot I Did It'

Getty

The comedian -- who appeared on Season 6 of the reality competition series back in 2008 -- said the words under his breath after he received a low score from Inaba.

Adam Carolla is recalling the time he accidentally called Carrie Ann Inaba a "bitch" when he competed on Dancing with the Stars.

During a recent appearance on DWTS alum Cheryl Burke's Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast, the comedian -- who appeared on Season 6 of the reality competition series back in 2008 -- opened up about the on-air moment, which apparently didn't go unheard by viewers are home.

At the time, Carolla and his DWTS pro Julianne Hough received a low score from Inaba, with the former saying, "Oh bitch," under his breath in response.

"Okay, so did you call Carrie Ann a bitch?" Burke asked on the podcast episode, to which Carolla admitted, "I did, and I forgot I did it."

He continued, "[The producers] told me I did, and I was like, 'I didn't say it,' and they were like, 'Yeah, you said it. And I was like, 'I did?'"

The radio personality said his remark wasn't "a reaction" to getting a score of five. "I called her a bitch, and I didn't have a recollection of it, which is weird," he told Burke.

Elsewhere in the episode, Carolla, 59, who was eliminated during Week 4, said he had "no beef" with anyone during his time on Dancing with the Stars.

"I knew what the job was. They knew what the job was. I get it," he shared.

However, the podcaster went on to recall how he tried to help ease fellow contestant Marissa Jaret Winokur's nerves by jokingly comparing the competition to childbirth. And it's safe to say it was the wrong comparison for Carolla to make.

"So I walked up to her and [contestant] Penn Jillette was standing there. He was trying to help too," he shared. "I go, 'Look, you're not gonna have fun out there. But you know what you're gonna have, you're gonna have an experience. You're gonna have experience you couldn’t trade for anything. It’s such a crazy experience."

He said he then told her that the completion is "an experience you can't buy," like giving birth.

"I said, 'You know, childbirth, having a child, is it fun? No. Would you miss it for the world? It’s [an] experience and that's what this is. This is childbirth, [it's] the most important experience you’re ever gonna have,'" Carolla said. "And she goes, 'I just had ovarian cancer, and I can't have kids.'"