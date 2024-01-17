Mike Sorrentino's Wife Lauren Recalls Finding Out About His Past Heroin Use From His Book

ABC

"We have a policy of full disclosure in our marriage where I tell her everything, and this was the one thing before we got married that she didn't even know," The Situation said while promoting his recently released memoir on 'Tamron Hall.'

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, is looking back at the moment she learned about his past heroin use for the first time.

The couple appeared on Wednesday's episode of Tamron Hall to discuss Mike's recently released memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation - How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, in which he opened up about his rise to superstardom on MTV and how he lost it all (before getting it back again) due to his rampant drug use.

In his book, Jersey Shore Family Vacation star detailed a moment when he was at "rock bottom," and he experimented with heroin, before his mom and Lauren, his then-girlfriend, unknowingly intervened and saved his life. A story that Lauren didn't know about until she read Mike's memoir, which was released last month.

While speaking with Tamron, Lauren recalled her reaction to reading the story in Mike's book.

"You know what? Reading this whole book was very emotional for me because I was there for so many years of it, so I had my own memories to fall back on while I read his version of it," she said. "And that was the one story I had never heard. So it was shocking and upsetting, and I told him, I cried every chapter of this book."

Mike chimed in, adding, "We have a policy of full disclosure in our marriage where I tell her everything, and this was the one thing before we got married that she didn't even know that she saved my life along with my mom at the time. They didn't even know.”

The 41-year-old reality star went on to detail what would become a life-altering moment.

"I was in my room by myself. Again, I was at the rock bottom, you know," Mike said. "I had lost the millions and the Ferraris, and I was on pre-trial, had no money left, and I was depressed. I wanted to get out of that feeling."

"I had the heroin in my hand, and I tried it," he continued. "And the devil on my shoulder was like, 'Why don't you try a little bit more? And I was like, 'Okay, maybe I'll try a little bit more.' But as I went in to try that little bit more ... in one hand was the heroin, [in the other hand] the phone is ringing, and it says 'Mom' on it. And I was like, 'How can you reconcile Mom on one hand and the devil on the other?'"

"As that was happening, at the same time, the door is being knocked and being banged [on], and it was my then-girlfriend who is now my wife," he added. "So at that particular time, I was like, 'This is a sign from the Almighty and I'm [gonna] listen to it.'"

After Tamron noted that she was moved hearing the story, Mike started to choke up.

"I almost break down every time I say that story because it's so true -- God had spared my life in order for me to tell my story to save others," he shared.

Watch more clips from the interview, above.

Mike previously shared that he flushed the drugs down the toilet and made the decision to check into rehab after that phone call.

While speaking with TooFab last month, the TV personality said he relapsed one time following his time in rehab -- on Christmas Eve 2015 -- before staying sober ever since.

Last month marked eight years of sobriety for Mike, who celebrated the monumental milestone on his Instagram at the time.

"Some situations just force you to boss up and never look back. 💯," he captioned the post, below.

Mike and Lauren have been married since 2018. The couple shares two children: son Romeo and daughter Mia. In September, they announced they were expecting their third child together.

