Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Third Child Together

Instagram

"Anotha one," exclaimed Vinny as the couple shared images from their sonogram-filled family photo shoot to Instagram.

Mike Sorrentino has another baby "Situation" on his hands.

On Tuesday, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star and wife Lauren announced they're expecting another child together, their third.

The two are already parents to son Romeo, 2, and daughter Mia, 9 months.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Good things come in threes 🥹 Adding another pumpkin to our patch," the two captioned their joint post. "🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024."

In the photos, the pair pose with their adorable children while holding up a sonogram of their baby-to-be.

The festive fall shoot also shows the family posing together while surrounded by pumpkins on the front stoop of their New Jersey home.

"Three under three 👻 here we go ☺️🙏🏼♥️," Lauren wrote in the comments, which were also filled with words of celebration from some of their MTV costars.

"Hat trick!!! 3️⃣," shared Pauly D -- while Vinny Guadagnino exclaimed, "Anotha one." Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi added "Congratulations!!!❤️," before Pauly's girlfriend Nikki Hall wrote, "😵😱🤗🥹😅🥳🤧🫶🏼 all the feels! ❤️"

The official IG page for their show also exclaimed, "CONGRATULATIONS 🥹❤️"