Sofia Vergara Accidentally Tells Cocaine Story On Jimmy Fallon

NBC

"I've never done cocaine. So it’s like, it was amazing. It was like, a great experience," the 51-year-old actress said before quickly correcting herself on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Sofia Vergara is on the press rounds to promote her new Netflix miniseries, Griselda.

While appearing on The Tonight Show in New York, the former Modern Family star shared how much she loved working on the series which is based on the life of Griselda Blanco - a Colombian drug trafficker who was known as the "Godmother of Cocaine" in the '70s and '80s.

Vergara raved about the casting being majority Latin American actors and revealed how much she learnt while working on the film and how open director Andrés Baiz was to helping her get into character.

"I didn’t know anything,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “He taught me how to smoke. He taught me how to do cocaine. He taught me a lot,” she continued as the audience erupted with laughter while Fallon's face was evidentially concerned.

“Alright, hold on, hold on,” Fallon interrupted.

“It was amazing because I was 51 years old and I didn’t even know how to, you know, how to light a cigarette. I’ve never done cocaine. So it’s like, it was amazing. It was like, a great experience.”

Vergara then charmingly pretended to realize her apparent error and hilariously attempted to pedal backwards on the story she just told.

“No, no!” she said, laughing. “The cocaine that I did was fake,” she clarified. “But I had to pretend. The cigarettes are also fake. Everything was, it’s fake.”

The bit, which clearly seemed to be comedically scripted in advance, had Vergara charming the audience in attendance and viewers at home.

The actress' accent was recently critiqued by another talk show host on the popular Spanish talk show, El Hormiguero.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She was promoting Griselda when things took a turn after she was interrupted by host Pablo Motos.

Mocking her accent, Motos asked, "How do you say modern family?"

"I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah," Vergara shot back before adding, "How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?"