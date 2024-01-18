New Homeowners Find Human Head In Freezer While Giving Away 'Free Stuff' Left at House

KREX

"They opened the bag and a human head fell out," claimed a neighbor.

Homeowners made a grisly discovery while attempting to give away belongings left behind by the previous owners.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office in Colorado, authorities responded to a home in Grand Junction around 2:30pm last Friday, after people at the address "cleaning out the recently sold property discovered possible human remains inside the residence."

Authorities confirmed the remains in question were a human head to KREX.

A neighbor speaking to the outlet claimed a woman and her son lived in the house together before recently moving out. She said they packed up the last of the items they wanted to take with them on Friday, leaving behind a heap of discarded goods.

"The lady who purchased the house posted online for people to come get the free stuff," said the neighbor, who told KREX she spoke with a man who was allegedly there when they made the horrifying discovery. She claimed he told her he was there to pick up a deep freezer left at the property, which had a bunch of frozen animal meat in it.

"As they were pulling it out to pack it up," she said, "there was a black bag and they opened the bag and a human head fell out."

She said authorities were seen bringing several other bags out of the home, though it's unclear at this time what they contained.

"There are no other details that can be released at this point," Wendy Likes of the Sheriff's Office told the outlet. "We want to make sure that someone doesn't find out their loved one has passed away through rumors and innuendo. We believe it's isolated, we don't believe there's a threat to the community."