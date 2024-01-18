Travis Kelce Seemingly Shades Simone Biles' Husband Following Viral 'Catch' Comments

Getty

The slight came after Travis and Jason Kelce discussed Travis' People's Choice Award nomination for Best Athlete, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end going up against Biles and others for the title.

Travis Kelce is subtly called out Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, following his viral comments about being "the catch" in their relationship.

On Wednesday's episode of Travis and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Jason was highlighting Travis' People's Choice Awards nomination when the pair noticed that Biles was also nominated in the Best Athlete category.

"How is Simone Biles on this but her boyfriend [sic] isn't?" Jason quipped, as both brothers let out a laugh, before Jason added, "So weird."

"How am I on this?" Travis asked.

Owens' controversial comments also included the reveal that he didn't know who Biles -- the most decorated gymnast in world history -- was before they met on the dating app Raya.

The Green Bay Packers star quickly started receiving hate online with Biles even stepping in to quiet some of the noise after the internet came for her husband.

While Travis didn't directly address Owen's comments, he did make mention of the football player, adding, "Owens? Played some good ball over there, I guess."

Travis and Owens' teams faced off against each other during a December 3 game, with both Biles and Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in attendance.

While fans were hopeful the pair would take a selfie during the game, that didn't happen, but per Biles, that was simply because they were not sitting near each other in the stadium, while the gymnast cheekily telling Vanity Fair earlier this month, "And I'm not sure they were exactly happy that the Packers were beating them."

She did also note that WAG life is taking some getting used to.

"It's a little bit weird because I’m like, 'This is definitely not my gig,'" she told the outlet of seeing posters with her face on them at the game.