Allison Holker Discusses Possibility of Dating One Year After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Getty

"It's a very complex situation I found myself in," the 'SYTYD' judge said when asked about the possibility of finding love following her late husband's death.

Allison Holker is getting candid about the possibility of dating.

While speaking to Nick Viall during a recent interview on The Viall Files, Holker was asked about potentially welcoming a new romance in her life, one year after the tragic death of her husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

Boss died by suicide in December 2022. The couple had been married for nine years at the time of Boss' death.

"It was very hard for me to learn to like myself again and to learn to love myself again," Holker told Viall. "And then also, could I like someone else again? Could I love someone else again while I still like someone and love someone else?"

"It's a very complex situation I found myself in," she added. "It took me a long time to accept all of those things and those complexities of everything."

While the dance pro said she's not necessarily looking for love at the moment, she's not shying away from it either.

"At the end of the day, I love life. So, would I shy away from it? No. Am I looking for it? I don't know," Holker shared. "But I am just such a lover of life and experience and adventure. I still find that the world is such a beautiful place. There's so much to be experienced."

She continued, "So, to what kind of capacity that looks like, I don't know, but I'm definitely not shying away from it."

"Life and love is just something I've always believed in," Holker added.

Still, Holker said that moving forward in her life has been challenging.

"I had so many dark spaces I was in, that I had to be in for so many reasons, and I had to work through all these different processes of all these different things, but I have," she shared. "I've worked through them and we'll see what happens."

While Holker has spent a lot of time healing in the year since Boss' passing, she's also made strides forward, moving her and her kids into a new house last month, and embarking on a new journey as a judge on the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance.