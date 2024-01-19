Survivor's Parvati Shallow Opens Up About Mae Martin Romance, Coming Out as Queer Post-Divorce

Getty / Instagram

Shallow, who's currently competing on The Traitors, was married to fellow Survivor alum John Fincher before her relationship with the nonbinary comedian.

Parvati Shallow is opening up about her relationship with Canadian comedian and writer Mae Martin -- and her journey to coming out as queer.

The Survivor alum and current contestant on The Traitors surprised longtime fans at the end of December when she shared PDA photos of the pair on Instagram. "We're here. We’re queer. Happy new year ❤️🌈🏳️‍⚧️" Shallow captioned the post.

While that was the first fans knew of the relationship, Shallow confirmed to Advocate that they've been dating since March of last year.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My journey is very different than most people who are out. We've been dating since March and our relationship has moved forward really beautifully. I'm super happy," she told the outlet. "I'm just really happy and this relationship has a healthy emotional, physical, and spiritual connection. It's healthier than any relationship I've ever been in in my life. I tell all my friends to be queer!"

The relationship comes after Shallow's split from husband and fellow former Survivor contestant John Fincher. The two, who began dating in 2014 and married in 2017, split in August 2021. They share a daughter together, 5-year-old Alma.

"Going through my divorce really shattered a bunch of paradigms for me," Shallow continued. "It made me much more open-minded in many ways and available to very new and different possibilities in my life. I'm very grateful that I've had that experience."

The two were flooded with messages of congratulations when they came out with their relationship.

"I love seeing you this happy ❤️❤️❤️ you two are very very adorable," Melanie Lynskey commented on Martin's post, before her The Last of Us costar Bella Ramsey added, "QTs." Murray Bartlett also added, 😍😍."

Zooey Deschanel echoed the "cuties" comment, while Sophia Bush commented, "❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥"