Justin Long Campaigns for Anthony Kiedis Biopic, Wife Kate Bosworth Weighs in

"It's a no brainer," Bosworth said, lending her support to her husband's campaign.

Justin Long has a dream role in mind and he's counting on the internet to turn it into a reality.

Long took to Instagram Sunday to share a meme of him alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers front man, Anthony Kiedis that read, "Anthony Kiedis has announced a movie is being made about his life. We know who should star... 😅."

The 500 Days of Summer actor also included a throwback of him standing next to the famed musician, and we have to admit, the resemblance is pretty striking. The post comes after Universal Pictures optioned the rights to Kiedis' autobiography Scar Tissue, which will be produced by Brian Grazer.

In the caption, the actor and funny man made his case for starring in the film, along with a few Red Hot Chili Peppers puns and self-deprecating jokes.

"Someone please tag the Anthony Kiedis biopic's casting director. And yes, I realize I'll have to spend a lot of time in the gym. And take singing classes. And cool classes. And not wear glasses. And I realize it's going to be a long casting process…," Long wrote, acknowledging the tall task at hand. "It's an important role so they're not just gonna give it away, give it away, give it away now. And I obviously won't be making lame jokes like that while I'm in character as Anthony 🤓🌶️#RedHotChiliAuditioner."

The 45-year-old actor was met with lots of support from fans and celebs alike, with New Girl's Lamorne Morris writing, "I believe in this," and Joel McHale calling Long's resemblance to Kiedis "remarkable."

Long's wife, Kate Bosworth, even weighed in, voicing her vote for her husband's campaign while poking a little fun at her better half at the same time.

"I also personally know how committed you are to singing his songs EVERY SINGLE NIGHT, playing air guitar in the kitchen in your underwear," Bosworth wrote. "It's a no brainer."

Long responded to Bosworth's slightly embarrassing comment, with of course, another pun referencing the rock band, writing, "@katebosworth 🎶'sometimes I feel like I don’t have a partner… who keeps my daily Red Hot Chili Training private' 🤐🤔."

While Bosworth was quick to tease Long, their playful banter is all part of what makes their relationship flow, with the Blue Crush alum telling Entertainment Tonight Monday that pair work "really well together."