Kate Bosworth Holds Hands With Husband Justin Long BTS of 'Blue Crush' Roxy Bikini Shoot

Gety/Instagram

Earlier this week, Long confirmed he and Bosworth had already tied the knot.

Newlyweds Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are packing on some PDA on the beach!

The 40-year-old "Blue Crush" actress shared a series of photos from a recent Roxy bikini campaign inspired by the 2002 movie on Instagram. The first slide in the carousel featured the couple walking hand in hand behind-the-scenes of the photo shoot.

Kate was fashioned in a pink floral bikini bottom and a cropped yellow t-shirt, as for Justin, the actor rocked it shirtless and wore light blue swim trunks.

Other photos featured the actress holding a surfboard as she looked off into the ocean or posed seductively leaning against the white sand. In the fifth image, the actress ditched the swimsuits and wore a striped bodycon dress as she laid against her surfboard.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"#bts on our @roxy campaign shoot some of the best days of my life," Bosworth captioned the post.

Followers and nostalgic fans of "Blue Crush" took to the comments to gush over the new behind-the-scenes images.

"I remember getting into Roxy BECAUSE of you and Blue Crush. I still miss that first bikini I had from them as a teen," one fan wrote as another commented, "Makes me want to watch Blue crush again! For the fifth time probably."

"Making us geriatric-leaning millennials scream with Blue Crush glee over here," someone noted.

One person added, "I'm obsessed with this!!! Blue crush is my favorite movies and this is so nostalgic."

Earlier this week, Long confirmed he and Bosworth had finally tied the knot on a recent episode of his podcast "Life is Short" while chatting with guest Kyra Sedgwick.

"I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife and so she came to visit and I had never been comfortable with… well set visits I was never crazy about," he recalled. "I liked separating the relationship and the, I don't know. But I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."

Bosworth and Long were also pictured on Mother's Day this past Sunday appearing to wear wedding bands.