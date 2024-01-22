Reese Witherspoon Claps Back at Grossed Out Critics Slamming Her for Eating Snow

TikTok

"OK, so we're kind of in a category of 'You only live once,’ and it snows maybe once a year here," Witherspoon said in response to commenters critiquing her snow-filled creation. "Also, I want to say something: It was delicious. It was so good."

Reese Witherspoon is shaking off the haters who came for her after she ate snow.

The Morning Show actress took to TikTok over the weekend, where she documented herself making an iced coffee drink using snow she scraped off from the top of her car.

"OK, so we had a ton of snow over the last two days. We decided to make a recipe," Witherspoon, who divides her time between Los Angeles and Nashville -- the latter of which received several inches of snow last week -- is heard saying in the clip.

Toppling the fresh powder into two mugs, the 47-year-old actress added some cold brew, salted caramel syrup and chocolate syrup for a delicious treat.

"Snow days were made for Chococinnos," she captioned the post.

But not everyone was into Witherspoon's snow day creation, with some viewers even calling the actress "disgusting" for eating the freshly fallen ice.

"Can you put snow in a clear cup and let it melt I just want to see if it's safe to eat first 😂," one commenter wrote.

While others, meanwhile, didn't seem to think it was such a big deal.

"Fallen snow can be very dirty from the air and wind but who cares. You only live once. I remember eating snow as a kid," another commenter added.

Witherspoon posted a follow-up video amid the plethora of comments, showing off a once snow-filled up that had melted into perfectly clear liquid.

"It's clear! Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?" Witherspoon asked with a laugh.

She also responded directly to some commenters, telling viewers in a clip, "OK, so we're kind of in a category of 'You only live once,’ and it snows maybe once a year here. I don't know! Also, I want to say something: It was delicious. It was so good."

Witherspoon's explainer still wasn't enough for some critics who pointed out the potential risks associated with eating snow, telling the Legally Blonde alum the she could "get seriously sick."

Witherspoon reminded fans that there was a time before filtered water, noting that she often drank from the tap growing up and survived.

"OK, talking about the snow not being filtered, I didn't grow up drinking filtered water," she explained. "We drank out of the tap water. We actually put our mouths on the tap and then sometimes like in the summer, when it was hot, we drank out of the hose, like, we put our mouth on the hose, growing up."