Why Jennifer Aniston Declined Intimacy Coordinator for Jon Hamm Sex Scene

Getty

Jennifer Aniston talks about her naked intimate scene with Jon Hamm in Season 3 of The Morning Show, and why she didn't want an intimacy coordinator on set.

Intimacy coordinators are a relatively new staple on Hollywood sets, and they're there to ensure performers are comfortable. Jennifer Aniston, though, didn't want one there for her intimate scene with Jon Hamm.

The Friends alum and Mad Men alum shared a nude sex scene in Season 3 of The Morning Show, with fans seeing Aniston's Alex Levy lying on top of Hamm's eccentric billionaire character, Paul Marks, after the couple spent the night together.

As with all modern sets, an intimacy coordinator was offered to the veteran actress, but Aniston turned it down. She told Variety in a joint interview with co-star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon that she felt protected at all times with director Mimi Leder. "I never felt uncomfortable," Aniston noted.

On top of that, she had nothing but praise for her scene partner in that potentially awkward encounter. "Jon was such a gentleman, always," she said. "I mean every move, every cut, 'You okay?'"

"It was also very choreographed," she added. "That's the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don't prepare."

Aniston said that another reason for her decision to film sans intimacy coordinator is because she's "from the olden days," meaning she wasn't entirely sure what what that would even mean for this scene. "They said, 'Where someone asks you if you're okay,' and I'm like, 'Please, this is awkward enough!'"

"We're seasoned," she emphasized of herself and her scene partner. "We can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there."

Aniston noted that she's known "the Hammanator for a long, long time," with her and co-star Reese Witherspoon marveling that they both met him through Paul Rudd. For Aniston, it was 12 years ago, 1996 for Witherspoon.

Two weeks ago, Hamm opened up with Jimmy Kimmel about another recent nude scene of his in Fargo, though this one wasn't an intimate scene. Instead, he was just hanging naked in a hot tub.

"I thought I had a rider in my contract [that said] naked is fine, cold naked is not great," Hamm said to Kimmel. "I'm more of a warm naked [guy]."