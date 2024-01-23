Christopher Eccleston Says 'A-List Actress' Accused Him of 'Copping a Feel' During Sex Scene

Getty

"I’ve never felt more betrayed by a fellow actor than I did that day," the actor, known for his work on Doctor Who and currently starring on True Detective, said.

On the heels of his True Detective sex scene with Jodie Foster, star Christopher Eccleston opened up about a time he felt uncomfortable filming one for another project.

Speaking with The Independent, Eccleston didn't name names, but claimed an A-list actress spoke out against him while on set of a different production.

"I did a sex scene with an A-list actress – not Nicole Kidman, who was brilliant – and she implied, in front of the crew, that I was copping a feel," he said, adding, "Because she didn't like me."

“[I'm] fortunate that happened to me before the Harvey Weinstein stuff came to light, so I wasn’t put in the stocks for it," he continued, referencing the #MeToo movement. "But I've never felt more betrayed by a fellow actor than I did that day.”

He called the claim "an abuse of power" and one that still makes him angry, insisting the situation would not have occurred if had been an intimacy coordinator present.

"I have to say to you that I would sooner have put my hands in a food blender than copped a feel of that person. I don't think that would have happened with an intimacy coordinator on set," he continued. "I could have been accused of all manner of things ... that's about what passes between actors, with trust and the abuse of it."

On True Detective, he plays a police boss having a years-long affair with Foster's character. He revealed that filming sex scenes for that show was only the "second time working on a show with an intimacy coordinator."

"Those are a wonderful innovation in the industry. Not just because it protects people, but to creatively decide how a scene should be played," he told the publication. "If I were a writer, that would be very important to me – because the way people have sex is how they communicate."

As for his intimate scenes with Foster, he says the pair discussed "how we'd gone through the mill with sex scenes in the past, when you just had to fend for yourself."

"I'd never have taken such a small part if it wasn't for Jodie," Eccleston said of the role. "But all my scenes are with her, and she's been a heroine of mine for many years," he continued, before adding that he has had a "total emotional, intellectual, artistic crush" on her since they were both children.