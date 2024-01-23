Crystal Hefner Details First Time Having 'Odd and Robotic' Sex with Hef, Orgies In New Book

Getty

Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Hefner is opening up about her time living in the Playboy Mansion -- starting with what allegedly went down in the bedroom her first night there.

On Tuesday, Crystal released her new memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, which begins with her detailing how she wound up in Hef's room surrounded by other women after scoring an invite to a Halloween party as a college student.

She writes about being invited into his cabana by Hef at the party, before following him, some other women and the Shannon Twins up to Hugh's bedroom. While she said she knew "it was probably going to be wild" up there, she "wasn't thinking about the sex" as she made her way up the stairs. She added that while she had been drinking, she didn't feel drunk -- and was instead "intoxicated by this new, mysterious version of my life."

Once in the bedroom, she wrote, she noticed a chandelier covered in underwear -- "like some kind of carousel of trophies" -- while vintage porn played on four TVs around the bed. She said she was told to change into silk pajamas, before Hefner pulled out a locked box and took a joint out from it. "And then it was time," she added, saying she only took a fake huff from the joint.

"He grabbed a bottle of baby oil off the nightstand and oiled himself up. Then he looked up at the four of us and waited," she wrote. "He gave an impatient, questioning smile and opened his hands in a gesture that suggested, 'Who's first? Let's get a move on."

According to Crystal, "there were no condoms in sight" -- and there was "no kissing or romance or intimacy" involved in the "odd and robotic" sexual escapades. She felt it was "like Hef was just going through the motions of something that had once been fun and sexy," before saying she was the second woman to mount him that evening.

"My body wasn't ready, but it didn't matter because of all the baby oil. I was very much outside my body watching the show," she wrote. "Above the bed was a huge mirror, and while I was on top of Hugh Hefner having sex with him for the first time, he didn't look into my eyes once. He stared to the side and up, watching the view from above in the mirror."

"There was nothing sexy about it," she continued. "This wasn't about making love. It was about power and control and leverage. It was a performance. I was auditioning for a part."

She said the sex toys then came out and she and one other woman "pretended" to use them on each other, before Hef "suddenly" waved them off of him and "grabbed himself to finish the job." She described the final moments as Hef "moaning and flailing and flopping like a fish trying to get back to water" -- saying "his face contorted as if he was in pain" and calling it, "the strangest five seconds of my life."

With that, she wrote, he turned off the porn and went to bed.

As she became one of his girlfriends and, eventually, his #1 before their engagement and marriage, Crystal said it was always a bit of a "relief" to have other women in the bedroom with her. She wrote about feeling "torn" about recruiting others to join them, saying that while part of her wanted to turn some of the women down, she also "knew it was going to be someone coming up, so it might as well be someone who really wanted to go."

Over time, she came to see the bedroom routine as a "well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events, one that went the same exact way every time." And speaking of that oil, it allegedly started causing problems for the women.

"We were all getting infections from the baby oil -- it wasn't supposed to be used as lube," said Crystal. "I tried to tell him ... but you couldn't really tell him anything he didn't want to hear. We tried to replace the baby oil with lube, but when we weren't looking, he would always switch it back."

She added that to get around the infections, she "sometimes resorted to anal sex," as it "helped me avoid a host of frontal issues."