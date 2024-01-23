Crystal Hefner Claims Dr. Phil Talked Her Into Hugh Hefner Split, Later 'Objectified' Her

Getty / Instagram

Hef's widow claims encouraging words from Dr. Phil led to her runaway bride act -- before sharing how her brief relationship with his son, Jordan McGraw, during her break from Hefner fell apart.

Crystal Hefner is opening up about how Dr. Phil allegedly inspired her to (temporarily) split from Hugh Hefner, before she dated his son, Jordan McGraw.

The new revelations come from her new memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, in which she reveals what was going through her mind when she became a "runaway bride" after Hef proposed to her. For those who forgot, she and the Playboy mogul got engaged on Christmas Eve 2014 -- but she broke things off just days before their wedding.

At the time before she made a run for it, Crystal was trying to make some money for herself and was dabbling in DJing. She wrote she was set up with Jordan, Phil's son and musician, by a producer who thought he could show her the ropes. The pair quickly bonded, as she said it felt nice to have someone who "asked me questions about my life and seemed genuinely interested in the answers."

She began to open up to him about her anxiety revolving around her upcoming wedding to Hef and "how it all seemed out of control" -- claiming McGraw suggested she speak with his father. Dr. Phil's words, she said, really struck a cord.

"Look. Here's the bottom like. You're a twenty-five-year-old woman. You're young, vibrant," she claimed he told her. "You have your whole life ahead of you! You shouldn't be trapped in that house!"

She said she went back to the Playboy Mansion after that more confident, "bolder" and "stronger" than ever, saying the McGraws' "belief in me was like cold water when you're dying of thirst."

Crystal then began to plan her escape from Hef, while the flirtations between her and Jordan intensified. She said he asked her to move in with him before the pair had even kissed -- saying the offer was alluring since it would give her a cushion until she truly got back on her feet. She then walked out on Hef in the middle of a movie night -- telling her fiancé she'd be right back, before slipping out the front gate and telling security she was simply picking up tampons at Walgreens.

She moved in with Jordan, saying things between them "got intense, fast." Calling his behavior a "nuclear version of love bombing," she acknowledged she "quickly gave my power back" to another man after leaving Hef.

According to Crystal, things then began to "sour pretty quickly" with Jordan, as she felt he wasn't being genuine with her. She said she started to feel like it was "another fake relationship" and he was being very performative. Crystal also changed her opinion of Dr. Phil when he allegedly boasted to some stage managers at the Viper Room about how his son had "bagged himself a Playmate."

"I was wary of Dr. Phil after hearing him objectify me," she wrote, while also criticizing Jordan's "overly enmeshed and codependent relationship" with his mom. Jordan's mom, she claimed, sent her son emails encouraging him to break up with her and "even offered to break up with me for him."

Eventually, she realized he was "spoiled and immature," packed up her things and left.

"Dr. Phil's words on his couch on the day that Jordan sent me up there to him started to seem so sinister," she said in retrospect, "not a kind man giving good advice, but an entitled man used to getting his way, trying to get his son something he wanted."