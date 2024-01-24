Mystery Deepens Over Deaths of 3 Men Found In Friend's Yard Days After Watching Chiefs Game Together

David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson/Facebook

A family member said the friend's story has "a lot of holes in it," as a possible fifth man is thrown into the mix, and police say the deaths are "100% NOT being investigated as a homicide."

The mysterious deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans, whose bodies were found in a friend's backyard two days after they watched a game at his house, continues to make headlines.

Clayton McGeeney, 36, David Harrington, 37, and Ricky Johnson, 38, reportedly went to Jordan Willis' Missouri home on January 7 to watch Kansas City face off against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their bodies were then discovered at Willis' home on January 9, after McGeeney's fiancée went to the house, broke in after seeing the mens' cars in the driveway and eventually discovered one body on the porch. Police showed and then found two other bodies in the backyard.

"First and foremost, this case is 100% NOT being investigated as a homicide," Captain Jake Becchina of the Kansas City Police Department told Fox News Digital, adding they do not suspect foul play and Willis is not facing any charges. Toxicology reports should be available in the coming weeks; police are still awaiting a cause of death as well.

John Picerno, an attorney representing Willis, first released a statement saying his client last saw the men "when they left his house, and he went to bed." He later clarified himself, saying, the three men were still at his home when he "went to bed."

"When he would have people over at his house, yes sometimes as people, they get tired, they're people that are very close to you and you feel comfortable going to bed and allowing them to leave when they want to leave," Picerno also told FOX4. He then told the outlet his misspoke and that his client escorted the men to the front door, before going back to sleep on the couch.

"Jordan had absolutely nothing to do with their deaths. He does not know the timing or manner of their deaths, nor does he know how or when they exited his house," he added. "He had no knowledge that they remained in his back yard, or that they needed medical attention."

Per Wills' attorney, a fifth man was also at the home that night and was still with the victims when he went to sleep. While the man not has been named, he does have a lawyer of his own, who disputed that account. According to him, he left the house around midnight -- and Willis and the three victims were watching Jeopardy! together inside when he took off. Picerno also told PEOPLE the man left "maybe an hour or two before the other three," adding, "Jordan is not exactly sure of that time period."

The fifth man also disputed claims from Willis' attorney that he didn't receive any phone calls or texts in the days after the game. The man said he texted Willis himself, after family members for McGeeney and Johnson reached out to him -- but added he didn't receive a response.

Willis' attorney also said his client didn't hear the two people who came to his house looking for his friends because he was sleeping with headphones on and had a loud fan. He allegedly didn't leave the home from the night of the game until the discovery and wasn't aware anything was wrong until police showed up. He also allegedly hadn't seen Facebook messages expressing concern.

The lawyer cautioned those interested in the case to remember the victims are his client's "three buddies." Willis has since moved out of the home.

McGeeney's cousin Caleb told FOX that the attorney's first statement had "a lot of holes in it" -- adding, "like last time he saw them they were leaving the house, but he didn't know they had left, that doesn't make much sense."

"Somebody has to end up in custody over it regardless of any situation. They are at your house and three people are dead," he continued. "Just the thought of him dying and them sitting outside in the cold for two days ... it's extremely devastating."