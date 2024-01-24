Kathy Hilton Breaks Down Revisiting Moment She Met Paris Hilton's Son After Secret Surrogate Birth

Warner Bros.

"It's a happy time. I couldn't believe it though," the 64-year-old said of her daughter's shocking reveal.

It's been a year since Paris Hilton shocked her mother, Kathy Hilton when Paris walked into a room holding her first child, son Phoenix -- but that moment still makes Kathy emotional.

Paris and husband Carter Reum welcomed their son secretly via surrogate. So secret, in fact, Paris didn't even let her own mother in on the process in order to minimize the risk of the media and public finding out.

The moment the 64-year-old grandmother-of-seven first laid eyes on the then-week-old Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum was captured on her 42-year-old daughter's Peacock reality show, Paris in Love. While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week, Kathy grew emotional revisiting the moment.

"Just watching that again, oh! So beautiful," Kathy said before assuring Paris her tears were happy. "It's a happy time. I couldn't believe it though."

Kathy then recalled how she felt in the moment and how she initially thought Paris may have been holding an animal to gift her after the loss of her husband Rick Hilton's dog.

"Well, Paris is always surprising, I think all of us, she's always doing something. So, when she came out she had these other gifts for me because it has just been Valentine's Day or Christmas, she came out and ... I thought it's either a new puppy or a monkey," Kathy explained.

But the last thing on her mind was a sixth grandchild.

"I could not believe it and just so sweet," Kathy said as she dabbed her eyes with a tissue before excitedly telling Jennifer and the audience how much Phoenix has grown since then. "He is so long and big and he's getting hair and smiles ... it's really something to have my first baby having her first baby and now with London - we have Irish twins."

Paris also surprised her family at Thanksgiving with a second baby, a girl named London Marilyn Hilton Reum. London was also welcomed to the world via surrogate and had an equally secret arrival journey.

Paris told Jennifer about the nerves she felt before entering to introduce her mom to Phoenix.

"I was really nervous. Just to surprise someone with something like that, is quite the surprise, as my mom said I am full of surprises but that was on another level, it was just so emotional too, such a special moment," Paris said.

While Kathy initially seemed disappointed on Paris in Love when she found out she wasn't part of Phoenix's journey into the world, she explained to Jennifer that she now understands Paris' decision to keep it as private as possible.

"I understand that. I totally understand. And you're giving respect to - as far as privacy - I think when you have surrogates, it's protecting them and God forbid one person tells one person and then ... I knew eventually this was in the process but I didn't know when," she says.