Kendra Wilkinson Clarifies Comments About Playboy, Hugh Hefner After Interview Sparks Headlines

Getty / Instagram

"There are a few things happening in my recent interview…. I admit I have been depressed and the other is facing the truths of my past," Wilkinson wrote in a lengthy explainer to fans Tuesday.

Kendra Wilkinson is clearing the air following her recent interview with People.

Wilkinson opened up to the publication about her battle with depression and anxiety detailed how some of the trauma she faced during her time in the Playboy Mansion has impacted her later on in life -- particularly when it comes to her relationship with late Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner.

"I got to that point where I started hating myself [and asking], 'Why did I have sex with Hugh Hefner?'" Wilkinson said, questioning herself amid her interview with the outlet. "I hated my boobs, my body, my face. I got to that point where I started hating myself."

She also detailed smoking weed and attending a Sublime concert the day Hefner died, telling People, "Look, at the end of the day, I owe Hef nothing."

"I'm not going to sit here and protect him. Hugh Hefner decided to date millions of girls, right? That's not my responsibility," she continued. "And whatever happened with him, with his relationships, that was his thing. It's not my responsibility to protect a man for his life choices."

She also said, "Playboy really messed my whole life up."

Since the interview, the former playmate has apparently been met with criticism, after some flanked her for coming after the institution that gave her her start.

Wilkinson took to Instagram Tuesday to set this straight, reflecting on her comments, her feelings about Hefner and the mansion in a lengthy explainer.

"I'm not the best with interviews and public statements and I've always been imperfect and a little unprepared. I kinda just say what's on my mind at the time not thinking things through for the world to see. Jeez what a life lol," Wilkinson wrote alongside a smiling selfie.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She continued, "I'm a co parent of 2 and focused on real estate and my new life. Focused on goals and getting better everyday but I have past that creeps on in my life publicly through time and sometimes I have set backs and problems with that while I try to live in my present time."

While she's working on some of the trauma she's experienced in her past, Wilkinson said she's learning to to forgive and move forward.

"That doesn’t mean I have issues with anyone other than myself. I've had to really learn to understand that that past is apart of who I am forever and forgive myself and it all. All love to everyone," the Girls Next Door alum wrote.

She also touched on Hefner's passing and her feelings about the media mogul, adding that she's "grateful" for the time she spent at the mansion -- Wilkinson lived there from 2004 to 2009 -- and for the way he opened up her "life" and career to where it's at now.

"I grieved with Hefs friends the day he died and will for ever be thankful for that time and grateful for opening my life up to what it is now and I hold no blame for anyone or anything. All were my life choices and actions I take full responsibility for. Not easy to do," she added.

Addressing the interview as a whole, Wilkinson said she's on a healthy path now but had to seek help in order to learn how to cope with the anxiety and depression she has been experiencing.

"There are a few things happening in my recent interview…. I admit I have been depressed and the other is facing the truths of my past. 2 very heavy things to go through while trying to pave a healthy and happy life for myself and my kids. I had to seek help for anxiety and depression and learn the tools on how to truly live in the present and focus on my work now as an agent and as a mother," Wilkinson explained. "All is healthy now and learning to work through and move forward. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes."